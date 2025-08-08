Ornstein confirms latest Newcastle striker target as second star ‘waits for’ move

Newcastle United are eyeing up Porto star Samu Aghehowa as they look to finally get a striker through the door at St James’ Park, while they have also received a boost over a second attacking target.

It has been a tough transfer window for Newcastle as they have missed out on a host of targets including Bryan Mbeumo, James Trafford, Dean Huijsen and Hugo Ekitike. The Magpies are trying to find a replacement for wantaway striker Alexander Isak and recently made Benjamin Sesko their top target.

However, Newcastle were left disappointed as Sesko opted to join Manchester United instead, following in Mbeumo’s footsteps.

Newcastle offered RB Leipzig more money, offered to pay Sesko a higher salary and could also give him Champions League football, but this was not enough to get the deal over the line.

With Isak determined to join Liverpool this summer, Newcastle must find a top-class goalscorer to become their new No 9.

TEAMtalk understands they have opened talks with the agent of Nicolas Jackson.

Although, they will now face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich for the Chelsea forward.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 31 that Newcastle and Aston Villa could go head-to-head for Porto’s Aghehowa.

TEAMtalk’s reporting has now been confirmed by David Ornstein of The Athletic, who has reported that Newcastle are ‘considering a move’ for the 21-year-old.

Aghehowa scored 27 goals in 45 matches for Porto last season and these exploits have left a huge impression on Newcastle scouts.

While Newcastle have yet to make a formal approach for Aghehowa, one could arrive in the coming days.

As per Ben Jacobs, Newcastle also remain firmly in the mix to land Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Recent reports have suggested that Al-Nassr are stepping up their attempts to take Wissa to Saudi Arabia. While that is the case, Jacobs states that the 28-year-old is ‘willing to wait for Newcastle’.

Wissa could earn far more money in the Middle East but he ‘wants to play UCL football’, which works in Newcastle’s favour.

Eddie Howe has finally been given some good news after what has been a tough few weeks in the transfer market.

Brentford are open to selling Wissa for around £40m, though they want to have agreed a deal for a replacement first.

READ NEXT 👉 Alexander Isak hopes escalate for Liverpool amid ‘fractured’ Eddie Howe relationship – sources

Aghehowa, Wissa and Strand Larsen all Newcastle targets

Wissa is due to replace backup striker Callum Wilson, who left Newcastle on a free transfer recently as a new contract could not be agreed. Wilson has subsequently joined West Ham.

Returning to Aghehowa, our sources state that Newcastle have added the Spain international to their shortlist and are admirers of his clinical finishing, physicality and pace.

Porto would ideally like £70m, though we understand Newcastle will try to forge an agreement at a lower price.

Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen is also rising up Newcastle’s wish list following transfer misses for the likes of Sesko and Ekitike.

Strand Larsen went slightly under the radar last term, despite managing 14 goals in his debut Premier League season.

A fee of £60m has been touted, but, as with Aghehowa, Newcastle will try their best not to overpay.

Newcastle transfer news: £50m battle; another rejection

📌 Everton face Newcastle threat in pursuit of £50m priority target – sources

📌 Newcastle to suffer ANOTHER rejection after Sesko as Prem star will say no – sources

QUIZ: Most expensive signings (2014-2024)