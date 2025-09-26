Barcelona give Arsenal target tempting €30m price tag – report

Arsenal have learned that Marc Casado can be signed for an attractive price of just €30million (£26m), according to a report, though the Gunners will face competition from a European giant for the Barcelona player.

Casado is a 22-year-old defensive midfielder who came through the Barcelona academy before making his senior debut in March 2024. He had a breakout season in 2024-25 following an injury to fellow youngster Marc Bernal, going on to make 36 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League.

The youngster is part of a new wave of academy graduates playing first-team minutes for Barca, alongside other exciting talents such as Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and Fermin Lopez.

Despite Casado looking set for a promising career at the top level, Fichajes report that Barca chiefs are open to a sale to ease financial pressure.

Barca have allegedly told the 22-year-old’s potential suitors that he is available for €30m, kickstarting a move in 2026.

The report suggests Barca could consider a lower offer of €25m (£22m) depending on how their finances look next year.

There was plenty of speculation about whether Barca would be able to register new arrivals such as Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia in the summer. The Blaugrana eventually achieved that aim, but they want to prevent such sagas in the future.

Arsenal will likely have been put on alert by Barca’s stance. It emerged in July that Mikel Arteta’s side have already made an enquiry to see if they can bring Casado to England.

The midfielder has been described as an ‘animal’ by Spain team-mate Bryan Zaragoza, and his performances have left a big impression on Arsenal.

Arsenal, Atleti and West Ham all tracking Marc Casado

Reports earlier this year claimed that Casado was valued at €50m, but his price has dropped once again, showing Barca’s willingness to sell.

It was revealed on August 1 that Atletico Madrid will provide Arsenal with competition for Casado.

This latest update from Fichajes reveals that the transfer pursuit has gotten far busier in recent weeks.

West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the other Premier League sides tracking Casado’s situation.

Numerous clubs in France are also spying a bargain move for the two-cap Spain international, most notably Marseille.

