Aleksandar Stankovic is being eyed by four Premier League clubs

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among a growing list of Premier League clubs keeping a very close eye on the progress of Club Brugge sensation Aleksandar Stankovic, we can reveal.

The Italian‑born midfielder – son of Serbian icon Dejan Stankovic – came through the ranks at Inter Milan but never managed to force his way into the senior picture at San Siro. His decision to leave last summer in search of first‑team football raised eyebrows in Italy, but it is already proving a masterstroke.

Since landing in Belgium, the 20‑year‑old has seized his opportunity with real authority, establishing himself as one of the standout young midfielders in the Jupiler Pro League.

Operating primarily as a deep‑lying playmaker, Stankovic has shown maturity, poise and technical quality well beyond his years, dictating games with a calmness that has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

A senior recruitment figure who has tracked Stankovic extensively confirmed to us that interest has accelerated in recent months.

“Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and United have been regular visitors to see Stankovic,” they said. “He is a real class act. Not dissimilar to a young Declan Rice – that’s the comparison for me.

“You can see he’s inherited his class from his father. This kid is a major talent.”

We can reveal that Stankovic is open‑minded about his long‑term future, though Inter still hold significant influence over what comes next. The Nerazzurri inserted a buy‑back clause when sanctioning his move to Brugge, with options active in the summers of 2026 and 2027.

Sources close to the player suggest he would relish the chance to return to Inter one day, but he is also fully aware of the growing admiration from England and other major European leagues.

With his stock rising rapidly, the coming months could prove decisive in shaping one of the continent’s most intriguing midfield trajectories.

It was claimed on December 29 that Arsenal are expressing ‘great interest’ in Stankovic, and we can confirm that he is indeed on the Gunners’ radar.

Italian reports revealed on February 1 that United have been scouting the player, information we have also been able to verify.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Ndiaye to Man Utd latest; Arsenal eyeing two Newcastle stars

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed on Wednesday that United are frontrunners to land Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

But they will have to pay a premium price to complete the deal, as Everton have laid out their big demands.

Elsewhere, Sandro Tonali might not be the only Newcastle United player Arsenal are tracking.

A report has suggested they have also sent scouts to watch one of his Magpies team-mates.