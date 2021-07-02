Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish says that England colleague Harry Kane is the best player he has worked with in his career so far.

The pair have crossed paths in clashes between Villa and Tottenham, but largely keep their club affairs to themselves. Nevertheless, international football provides a chance to build new relationships and this one is blossoming. Indeed, Kane and Grealish combined to help the striker net his first tournament goal in Tuesday’s win over Germany.

The duo’s rapport is a sign of the togetherness which Gareth Southgate has instilled as a core value of his England team.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Grealish opened up on his admiration for Kane.

“It is obviously good to get your first goal at a tournament, especially when all you lot would not shut up about it,” the 25-year-old said.

“It is obviously good. To get his first one, he will be buzzing but no one in there would ever doubt H. He is the best player I have ever played with.

“He is unbelievable. He is an unbelievable professional on and off the pitch.”

Kane has largely made his name as a deadly goalscorer, having netted 166 times in 245 Premier League appearances.

However, under Jose Mourinho’s guidance last season, he adapted his game to drop deeper. As such, he scooped the top flight’s awards for most assists – as well as goals – last term.

Kane has also scored 35 goals in 53 England games. Grealish therefore backed the 27-year-old to break the goalscoring records on both fronts.

Grealish has high Kane admiration

“When you see him around the place, this is why he is England captain. The thing that sticks out is that he is not just a goalscorer,” Grealish said.

“There are players from the past who just scored goals, goals, goals. In my opinion he will break the Premier League one and the England one but he is not just a goalscorer. He is unbelievable.

“Like when he drops deep and finds passes and puts it through people’s legs.

“He is obviously unbelievable and I am buzzing for him that he has obviously got the first goal and hopefully for all of us there are many more to come.”

As Southgate pointed out in his post-match interview after the win over Germany, Kane usually only needs one strike to start a goal trail.

England play Ukraine in their Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome on Saturday.