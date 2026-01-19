Just days after being linked with Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro, Real Madrid are reported to be keen on another Spanish right-back, according to the same source, which has doubled down on Los Blancos’ desire to bring in more competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has failed to make a massive impact since his move from Liverpool.

During his time at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs in world football, and Madrid expected him to seamlessly settle into the starting line-up at Estadio Bernabeu.

However, injury problems and competition with Dani Carvajal have seen Alexander-Arnold limited to just 16 appearances in a Real Madrid shirt.

Alexander-Arnold did not play between September and October due to a hamstring injury and is now on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Carvajal is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if the two parties agreed on an extension.

Alexander-Arnold was clearly signed last summer to become the number one right-back for Madrid, if not for now, then certainly for the long term.

On January 1, Madrid Universal reported on X, that Madrid were considering a move for Tottenham right-back Pedro Perro.

The account, which has over 400,000 followers and describes itself as an ‘Independent Real Madrid channel: News, opinion, stats, and match coverage’, reported that Madrid ‘believe that Alexander-Arnold needs competition, and they want a Spaniard as reinforcement.’

The same account has now claimed that Madrid are looking at Sevilla right-back Jose Angel Carmona as another option to compete with Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid Universal posted on X at 11:19am on January 19: ‘Real Madrid eye Sevilla’s right-back José Angel.

‘The clubs wants to bring Spanish competition to Trent Alexander-Arnold.’

Carmona has come through the Sevilla youth academy and has established himself in the first team.

The 23-year-old, who is also able to play as a centre-back, is under contract at Sevilla until the summer of 2028.

The Spaniard, who has operated as a left-back on three occasions this season, has scored one goal and given three assists in 20 appearances for Sevilla in the 2025/26 campaign.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Are Real Madrid looking for a right-back?

While Madrid Universal has a strong presence on social media and is very reliable when it comes to aggregating transfer rumours from other sources and posting quotes from about Real Madrid, it is not known for breaking exclusive stories of its own.

The claim about Madrid’s interest in Pedro Porro earlier this month was not backed by any other source.

So, until and unless other major news outlets in Spain, such as Marca or AS, report Madrid’s desire to sign Carmona, one must treat this with extreme caution and call it for what it is – an unfounded rumour.

It is also hard to envisage Madrid signing a right-back in the middle of the season, especially with Carvajal now fit.

Federico Valverde is a midfielder by trade, but new Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa deployed the Uruguayan at right-back against Levante at Estadio Bernabeu on Saturday.

Perhaps Madrid will look at the right-back situation in the summer of 2026, but for now, there is no logical need for Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to bring in another player for that position, especially as Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to action in February.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid transfer news: Winger ‘in tears’, Maresca demands Chelsea defender

Meanwhile, a Real Madrid winger was ‘in tears’ at the Africa Cup of Nations, as Tottenham Hotspur plan to convince him to switch clubs in the January transfer window.

An Arsenal player who was ‘offered’ to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 endured yet another miserable time at the weekend, which shows the smart decision that Los Blancos made in not signing him.

And finally, a report has named the Chelsea star that Enzo Maresca would want Real Madrid to sign in the summer of 2026 should he become the Spanish powerhouse’s new manager.