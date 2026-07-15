Jose Mourinho tells Real Madrid to sign TWO stars in blockbuster €300m double deal, including Michael Olise

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants Los Blancos to sign Michael Olise and Alessandro Bastoni in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals Eduardo Camavinga’s stance on leaving Estadio Bernabeu for Manchester United.

Madrid have made four major signings in the summer transfer window already, as president Florentino Perez aims to get Los Blancos back to winning major trophies.

Los Blancos have not won a major trophy for the past two seasons, but the hope at Estadio Bernabeu is that it will change following the return of Jose Mourinho as the manager.

Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva, Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate are the four new players in the Madrid squad.

According to El Debate, Mourinho is now looking to sign a central defender, a midfielder, as well as Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Madrid’s desire to sign Olise has been well-documented, but Bayern do not want to sell the France international winger.

There are suggestions that Madrid would have to pay as much as €225million (£191.3m, $257.2m) for the winger.

El Debate journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin has claimed that Mourinho wants Madrid to sign Italy international defender Alessandro Bastoni from his former club Inter Milan, too.

There have been previous reports claiming that Inter are willing to sell Bastoni for €75m(£63.8m, $85.7m).

Gonzalez-Martin posted on X at 2:53pm on July 14: “Mourinho is asking for a centre-back and, if possible, another midfielder, and this means that at least a centre-back and a midfielder will have to leave, and if a great striker arrives, either Endrick or Gonzalo will have to go.”

The journalist with 22,000 followers on X noted at 7:59am on July 14: “Bastoni y un Olise”

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Eduardo Camavinga wants Real Madrid stay

The future of Camavinga has been in doubt for a while, with the France international midfielder enduring a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

There were injury problems for Camavinga last season, just like there were in the 2024/25 campaign.

The 23-year-old, who can also operate as a left-back, suffered poor form as well last season.

Camavinga was also left out of the France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

There is interest in the midfielder from Manchester United, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Camavinga wants to stay at Madrid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd are not done.

“Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder.

“They want to go for a defensive midfielder, a player who can run, a player who can bring fresh legs in midfield.

“I told you in the last video that Man Utd have reached out for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

“They spoke only on the player side at the moment, not with Roma yet.

“Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want.

“Another option mentioned internally in the meetings has been Eduardo Camavinga.

“So, Camavinga, Manu Kone, [a] defensive midfielder who can run, who can help with intensity, also physical.

“So, this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid this summer.

“Camavinga wants to stay, Camavinga wants to be an important part of [the] Real Madrid project next season.

“The Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated.”

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