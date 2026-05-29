Incoming Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has convinced Alessandro Bastoni to move to Estadio Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta shares his opinion on the future of the defender.

Mourinho has an agreement in place with Real Madrid over becoming the manager this summer.

An official announcement is on hold for now due to the impending presidential elections at Real Madrid, although it is expected that current Los Blancos supremo Florentino Perez will stay in the role.

After enduring a second successive season without a major trophy, Madrid plan to go big in the summer transfer window.

Signing a new and established central defender is firmly on Madrid’s agenda, even though Antonio Rudiger will extend his stay at Los Blancos.

According to El Debate, Madrid want to sign Alessandro Bastoni this summer, and the Inter Milan defender himself is keen on a move to the Spanish and European giants.

Barcelona had been looking to sign Bastoni, but the Spanish champions are yet to make a bid for the Italy international defender.

Spanish news outlet El Debate has reported that Mourinho has personally got involved and has convinced Bastoni to join Los Blancos.

The report has stated: ‘The Portuguese manager is working independently and has personally convinced Italian Alessandro Bastoni to join Real Madrid this summer.

‘Strong, fast, and experienced, the 27-year-old wants to leave Inter Milan and play in Spain.

‘He’s angry with Flick’s Barcelona for stringing him along. They said they would try to sign him and then abandoned him.

‘The German manager believes he’s not a suitable centre-back for his high defensive line.

‘Mourinho has taken up the mantle. He genuinely wants him. The Lombardy native has told him he’s eager to sign for Real Madrid, and now comes the hard part: the cost.’

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Giuseppe Marotta wants Alessandro Bastoni stay at Inter Milan

El Debate, though, has reported that there is no agreement in place between Madrid and Inter, who want €75million (£65m, $87.2m) for the Italian centre-back.

The Spanish news outlet noted: ‘Inter Milan have agreed to the transfer and are asking for €75 million.

‘Real Madrid will try to lower that price if the deal goes through. A Real Madrid player could be included in the agreement.’

Despite rumours on Bastoni’s future, Inter have publicly said that they have no plans to sell him after winning Serie A this season.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta told DAZN on May 27, as relayed by Football Italia, when asked if Bastono will stay: “I think so.

“We in general are not a selling club, so if a player does leave, it is because he expressed the desire to move on.

“I have to say that Bastoni has absolutely not expressed the desire to leave. He is happy here, we do not need to sell, so I think he will stay with us.”

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