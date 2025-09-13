Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo would love to join Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a report in Spain, but there are two major obstacles for a potential deal between the Red Devils and Los Blancos.

Mainoo wanted to leave Man Utd on loan in the summer transfer window so that he could get regular playing time and get into the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals. Real Madrid were among the clubs that took an interest in Mainoo’s situation at Old Trafford, with Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso said to be personally keen on a transfer.

Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in a summer deal for Mainoo and made an enquiry, but Man Utd rebuffed those approaches, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, on August 29.

Man Utd convinced Mainoo to stay at Old Trafford, although the 20-year-old still harbours hopes of leaving the Premier League giants in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are fully backing Mainoo and are going to support him to revive his career at Old Trafford, but rumours linking the England international with Real Madrid persist.

According to Defensa Central, Mainoo ‘continues to lobby’ Man Utd to let him leave in January if manager Ruben Amorim does not use him consistently in the coming weeks and months.

Mainoo has played just 45 minutes in the Premier League and featured in Man Utd’s Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez remains ‘attentive’ to Mainoo’s situation.

Los Blancos have already ‘enquired’ about a potential deal for Mainoo, whose ‘desire is to wear the white shirt’ and who ‘would immediately leave for Madrid’.

‘To Xabi Alonso’s delight’ Madrid are considering a move for Mainoo in the January transfer window, according to the report, but there are two obstacles.

Two conditions for Kobbie Mainoo to join Real Madrid

According to Defensa Central, the first condition for Mainoo to leave Man Utd for Real Madrid in the January transfer window would be a serious injury to any of their existing midfielders.

The second factor is the future of Dani Ceballos, who turned down the chance to join Marseille from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Ceballos does not feature prominently in Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s plan and could be sold in the middle of the season.

The 29-year-old Spanish midfielder played just 71 minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup and has been on the pitch for a total of 22 minutes in three appearances in LaLiga this season.

The other factor that Defensa Central does NOT mention, but one that is probably the most important in Mainoo’s future, is Man Utd’s stance.

The Premier League giants have high hopes for Mainoo and do not want to lose the 20-year-old, who came through the club’s youth academy.

The Guardian reported in March that Man Utd value Mainoo at £70million (€81m, $95m), and that is unlikely to change, with the midfielder under contract at the Red Devils until the summer of 2027 with the Premier League club having an option to extend it by one year.

