The possibility of Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle in the next 12 months cannot be discounted a new report has claimed amid suggestions the Swede’s wage demands have created an enormous issue at St James’ Park, while Eddie Howe’s latest comments on the striker have given Liverpool even greater optimism.

The 25-year-old has fast established himself as one of the leading strikers in the world game after plundering an impressive 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions. That form has, understandably, seen him regularly linked with some of the game’s biggest clubs, with speculation of a move to Anfield gaining plenty of column inches throughout the summer.

However, with Liverpool on the cusp of signing Hugo Ekitike – a player previously linked with the Magpies – a strong report earlier this week underlined Newcastle’s determination to retain the services of their own star man, with the club planning to offer their talismanic star a bumper new contract once speculation over his future had died down.

While he still has three years remaining on that current deal, it’s claimed Eddie Howe and Co want to reward Isak for his magnificent form on Tyneside since his £63m move from Real Sociedad in 2022 and pitch him right at the top of the club’s current top earners tree.

However, according to Alex Crook and Joe Moore, reporting for talkSPORT, the Sweden international has asked Toon bosses for a staggering £300,000-a-week to extend his stay at St James’ Park.

Such an arrangement would pitch him straight into the top-10 highest earning stars in the Premier League.

We understand that Newcastle had been looking at offering Isak a salary in the region of £180,000 a week – which would still represent a 50% pay-rise and pitch him as the club’s highest earners.

However, the striker’s new demand is said to have caught Newcastle bosses on the hop and left them in something of a tight hole and in a situation that could yet force his sale.

What has Eddie Howe said on Liverpool target Isak?

Newcastle continue to insist that Isak is ‘not for sale’, with Luke Edwards’ strongly-worded report in The Telegraph this week explaining exactly why the North-East giants are utterly resolute in their determination to hang on to their star man.

However, Howe has already admitted the 52-times capped Sweden international has been left “unsettled” by the summer speculation after leaving him out of their side that were beaten 4-0 at Celtic in a pre-season friendly at the weekend.

And while the report does not state Newcastle could look to sell the player, especially with three years remaining on his current deal, it suggests his future could come dramatically under the spotlight in the months and weeks to come and potentially force his sale – especially with Newcastle knowing his value will continue to dwindle the nearer that 2028 expiriy date they near.

Edwards’ report also revealed how former Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell’s refusal to offer the Swede a new deal left his agents somewhat angry and bewildered.

Mitchell, who has since left St James’ Park, believes the striker was already well paid and there was no urgency given the time remaining on the arrangement.

Isak’s agents have since issued something of a teasy update on their client’s future that does not exactly give Newcastle confidence he is committed to remaining on Tyneside.

However, the fact they did secure Champions League qualification last season suggests the player is likely to stick around for now.

In light of all that, Newcastle boss Howe has explained why he refuses to offer any guarantees that Isak will remain at St James’ for the long term.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle ahead of their tour of Asia, Howe was asked if the Swede will be on the plane.

“Yes, absolutely. He’s part of our squad. At this moment in time, I expect him to come,” Howe stated.

“I’d never give a guarantee about anybody [staying] because I’ve been in football long enough to know I could end up looking silly, but the desire from everybody to keep him is as strong as it could be. Fingers crossed that will happen for us.”

While Howe’s comments and the development over his contract do leave the door ajar for Liverpool, it seems highly unlikely the Premier League champions would act upon that interest this summer, especially having just shelled out a whopping fee for Ekitike and despite Fabrizio Romano’s insistence that Isak is ‘refusing to close the door’ on a move to Anfield.

