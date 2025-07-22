Marc Guehi has all the ace cards over his future, according to David Ornstein, with the reporter explaining why Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are now gearing up for a transfer battle royale for the Crystal Palace star over the final weeks of the window.

The England defender has under a year left on his deal at Selhurst Park and has made it clear that, while he is happy with the Eagles and has loved his time with the club, he is not prepared to sign a new contract. And with the FA Cup holders not in a position to lose one of their prized assets as a free agent, Guehi is a strong contender to secure a high-profile move before the end of the transfer window.

To that end, Liverpool interest in the 25-year-old is well documented. He has been outlined as a major transfer target for Arne Slot this summer, with that need potentially heightened by the Premier League champions’ fears that Ibou Konate could also run his contract down and depart as a free agent.

And with former Chelsea man Guehi seen as an ideal successor, our reporter Rudy Galetti revealed last month that the centre-half has agreed personal terms with the Reds and has made it clear to his agent that he wants the move to Anfield above all others.

Despite that, Tottenham are also keen to offer Guehi the chance to remain in the capital, with Thomas Frank also keen to add the defender to his ranks.

With both sides able to fulfil Guehi’s desire to play in the Champions League next season, trusted journalist Ornstein has told Sky Sports of the transfer battle that lies ahead and having explained why the Eagles’ fears of losing him for free will likely force his sale.

“We know Liverpool are keen on him at the right price. Reports today suggest Tottenham, who made a bid for him in January, don’t forget, are still in the mix too,” Ornstein began on Sky Sports News.

“I think Palace would be looking to cash in rather than face losing him for free next summer, but he’s got the power in his hands.”

Palace asking price for Liverpool, Spurs target Marc Guehi drops

Ornstein continued: “He’s very happy at Crystal Palace, by the sounds of it, and I don’t think he’d be afraid to go to the end of his deal. It doesn’t seem like a new contract is on the agenda.

“And I think Marc Guehi, with total respect to Crystal Palace, is going to be playing at the very top of Champions League football, whether it’s sooner or later, and so, yeah, you suspect this is going to be one of the stories of the upcoming weeks of the transfer window.”

Much will ultimately depend on how much Palace demand for their star defender.

They are thought to value the star at around £70m (€80m, $94.5m) going off today’s market, though had accepted they would not be able to achieve that owing to his dwindling contract situation.

However, their hopes of still claiming a fee of £60m have also been scaled right back, though are still hopeful of potentially claiming up to £50m (€57.6m, $67.4m) for the star.

Speaking in June, Ben Jacobs has also made clear Palace’s desire not to miss out on a fee.

“Marc Guehi is not going to extend at Crystal Palace, that is our understanding and it means there’s two options,” Jacobs told talkSPORT.

“One is that he stays at Palace, gets the game time, hopefully gets into the World Cup squad and leaves on a free transfer. And from Guehi’s point of view he is prepared to entertain that possibility.

“Palace on the other hand want to sell him, this is their only opportunity to bring in big money. There could be a halfway house with a January exit of course for a fee, but Palace want to sell.

“Palace have asked in the past for £65-70m and now the asking price is more like £50m, maybe a little bit more with add-ons. It remains to be seen whether interested suitors are willing to pay that much.

“Liverpool are the latest club to be exploring this deal. A lot will depend not just on who can agree on a fee with Palace, but whether you can persuade Guehi he’s going to get the game time.

“He’s going to have to understand whether he can get enough game time to be firmly in the plans of Thomas Tuchel and that’s why at the end of the day, even if he gets a lucrative offer, the player may actually still decide to stay at Crystal Palace.”

Spurs make record bid for another PL star; Liverpool eye explosive Ligue 1 talent

Guehi isn’t the only defender Tottenham are reported to be chasing, amid claims they are looking to outmuscle Paris Saint-Germain after launching what has been described as a ‘club-record deal’ to another top Premier League defender.

However, an almost instant update from Fabrizio Romano appears to have dampened their chances.

Elsewhere, Thomas Frank has learned his chances of luring Adam Wharton away from Palace with the England midfielder reaching a huge decision over his future, amid concrete interest from Spurs as well as Liverpool.

Over at Anfield, Liverpool have held further talks with the agents of Lyon winger Malick Fofana and are boosted by the player’s thoughts on the move, amid claims that interest in Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo is fading.

On the outgoing front, we can reveal Rangers are in active discussions with the Premier League champions over a deal for a rarely-seen left-back – and the Scottish side look ready to sell one of their players to fund a costly move.

