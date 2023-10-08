Liverpool tipped to trigger release clause of classy LaLiga winger with Klopp forced into transfer rethink

Liverpool are interested in signing highly-rated 18-year-old Real Betis winger Assane Diao in January, according to reports.

The youngster has been on fire for the Spanish club this season, and a number of high-profile European clubs are considering a move for him.

Liverpool could be forced into bringing in a new winger soon, with the future of their star man Mohamed Salah in doubt. The Merseyside club stood firm in the summer transfer window after rejecting a club-record bid of £150m for Salah from Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

However, despite Liverpool winning the battle, there are no guarantees they have won the war amid talk that the oil-rich club will come back with an increased offer for his services in 2024.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp has already begun looking at potential replacements for Salah. Jarrod Bowen is one player they are keen on, but he is set to sign a new contract with West Ham, so Liverpool may miss out on him.

Now, it seems that the Reds could turn their attention to Diao instead, who is considered to be one of the best young talents in LaLiga.

READ MORE: Determined Klopp pushing Liverpool into €85m double deal with fading forces directed to Anfield exit door

Liverpool could sign Diao for €30m in January

According to reports from Spain, as cited by The Hard Tackle, Liverpool are ‘keen’ to sign Diao in January as they see him as a player that could become a superstar in the future.

The winger has a contract with Real Betis that runs until the summer of 2027. But, there is a release clause in his deal, and the Merseyside club are ‘ready’ to trigger it and pay €30m (approx. £26m) to lure him to Anfield.

After a rapid progression through the youth teams, Diao made his first team debut for Real Betis in September in the Europa League against Rangers FC.

He then made his first LaLiga appearance against Real Betis’ rivals Granada. He has already appeared for Spain at youth team level, and a call-up to the under-21 side looks to be on the cards.

Diao has made four appearances for the Spanish club to date, scoring an impressive three goals in the process. His performances have been excellent, and he is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do trigger his release clause in January. If they don’t, one of Diao’s many other suitors could swoop in for his signature.

READ MORE: Newcastle looking to hijack proposed Liverpool, Man Utd deals for outstanding £52m Sporting centre-back