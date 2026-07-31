Borussia Dortmund are ‘aware of the situation’ at Arsenal in which a record-breaking star can leave, confirmed by TEAMtalk sources already.

The future for some Gunners stars is not certain this summer. There’s speculation over a few stars, such as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

The latter spent the second half of last season out on loan with Marseille, and following that spell, has admirers across Europe.

The latest to join that group is Dortmund, according to a report from The Sun.

The youngest Premier League player in history is said to be attracting interest from the German club amid an uncertain future, following his loan and given the presence of attacking-midfielders Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Max Dowman in the Arsenal squad.

Dortmund are said to be aware of the situation, which could see Nwaneri given few minutes next season, and are tracking him in case the decision is made for the Gunners to cash in on him this summer.

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Arsenal open to Nwaneri sale

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Arsenal are open to the sale of Nwaneri, with a number of clubs named in the pursuit.

Como made checks around the time they felt they were going to lose Nico Paz, and it’s not clear if their interest remains after re-signing the Argentine international.

They would have been open to discussing various deal structures, including a loan move with a buy option, or a permanent transfer.

In the Premier League, sources revealed interest from Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Coventry and Ipswich.

We were also aware that Dortmund and fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were interested in signing Nwaneri.

Dortmund are known to have tracked Nwaneri for several years and are convinced he retains the attributes to become a top-level attacking player.

Their interest remaining is no surprise then. Reports elsewhere have added that AC Milan want to sign Nwaneri, with talks opened at former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s new club.

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