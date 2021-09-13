Man Utd handed blow as midfield target agrees new deal at current club

Man Utd have been handed a blow in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils completed a brilliant summer transfer window, with top players Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all arriving at Old Trafford. Those three stars could prove pivotal in ending Man Utd’s wait for a Premier League title.

They last lifted the famous trophy in 2012-13, during Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season in charge.

However, doubts remain over a crucial part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team – his midfield. The Norwegian manager can currently rely on Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Fred in the centre of the pitch.

Scotland international Scott McTominay tends to be his first-choice option, but the 24-year-old is recovering from groin surgery.

One player to be linked with the club in recent months is Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka. The 26-year-old has become one of the best midfielders in the world during his three-year spell in Bavaria.

German outlet Kicker now report that Goretzka has agreed a long-term contract with Bayern, effectively ending the transfer hopes of Man Utd.

The new deal will see him remain at the Allianz Arena until June 2026, should he go ahead and sign it in the coming weeks.

No official announcement has been made by the German giants, although one is expected soon. Kicker claim that Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso could be lined up next, once Goretzka’s future is finalised.

The news means Man Utd may have to pursue alternative midfield targets in the summer of 2022. They were monitoring French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, but the player opted to sign for Real Madrid.

They have been closely linked with West Ham and England star Declan Rice. It’s thought that David Moyes’ side would want upwards of £100million for his services.

Man Utd defender eyeing permanent move

Man Utd’s Axel Tuanzebe is hoping to make his Aston Villa loan switch permanent, as per The Sun.

The 23-year-old, who can operate at either right-back or centre-back, is surplus to requirements under Solskjaer.

Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are ahead of him in the pecking order.

As such, Tuanzebe was shipped out to Villa Park temporarily. He is apparently enjoying his spell so much that he wants to link up with Dean Smith’s side on a permanent basis.

