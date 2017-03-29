Man Utd set to sign French wonderkid; Celtic star linked again

Manchester United are set to sign a former Paris Saint-Germain starlet, while a Celtic prodigy could follow, according to reports.

The Red Devils have allegedly agreed to sign teen-sensation Aliou Traore, who is described as a ‘future France captain’.

The 16-year-old has reportedly spent time at the Manchester United academy and has agreed to join the club, according to several reports in France.

The defensive midfielder is a free agent currently after leaving PSG last summer. He was invited to join Nicky Butt’s academy side in February and has impressed since.

Traore could be the first of many youngsters to join the club, with hot prospects Will Vint, Matthew Knox, Alex Timossi, Martin Murcko and Levent Gundogan all linked with a move to the club, according to the Sun.

The paper claim that United are currently attempting to reproduce the ‘Class of 92’, which saw the likes of David Beckham, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs graduate to the first team.

One youngster who could be set for an instant rise to the Manchester United first team is Celtic defender, Kieran Tierney.

The 19-year-old has been watched by United scout Marcel Bout and the £10million-rated man has caught the eye, according to the Daily Mail.

Jose Mourinho is keen to refresh his full-back options this summer, with Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian’s future at the club uncertain.

Tierney is adept on either flank and has vastly impressed for Celtic since breaking into the first team picture during the 2015/16 season.

United are also said to have cast on eye on Bhoys forward Moussa Dembele during their scouting trips.