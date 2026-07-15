Chelsea in talks to HIJACK £51m Man Utd midfield move in stunning twist

Manchester United have made contact for Roma star Manu Kone but will now face competition for him from Chelsea, according to a report.

Man Utd have signed two midfielders so far this summer, with Andrey Santos the first to arrive. They captured the Brazilian from Chelsea for £48million plus £2m in add-ons.

On Tuesday, United confirmed the arrival of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa in a very quickly completed £35m deal after the Red Devils triggered the release clause in the 29-year-old Belgian’s contract.

To complete their overhaul, the Red Devils need a third new midfielder, and Fabrizio Romano stated earlier on Wednesday that Kone and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga are both targets.

“Man Utd are not done,” he said. “Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder. They want to go for a defensive midfielder, a player who can run, a player who can bring fresh legs in midfield.

“I told you in the last video that Man Utd have reached out for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

“They spoke only on the player side at the moment, not with Roma yet.

“Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want. Another option mentioned internally in the meetings has been Eduardo Camavinga.

“So, Camavinga, Manu Kone, [a] defensive midfielder who can run, who can help with intensity, also physical. So this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Camavinga wants to stay, Camavinga wants to be an important part of [the] Real Madrid project next season.

“The Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated.”

But Italian outlet Corriere della Sera (via Sport Witness) claim Chelsea are holding rival discussions to land Kone first.

Roma have opened talks for Alejandro Garnacho after new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso greenlit the winger’s sale.

During those talks, Chelsea have asked about Kone’s availability. Roma have already rejected a €40m (£34m) bid from Atletico Madrid for the France star but will sell if Chelsea or United make a €60m (£51m) offer.

Chelsea have gained favour with Roma after telling the Italian side they do not intend to re-sign Diego Moreira from sister club Strasbourg. That could give Roma a free run at Moreira.

Up to this stage, United have been considered frontrunners for Kone, but Chelsea’s interest will now put them on alert.

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Manu Kone transfer to ‘balance the books’ for Roma

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted there is a strong possibility the 25-year-old will be sold to help improve the club’s finances.

“Unlike Malen, he [Kone] was sidelined for a while due to injury and arrived at the World Cup in better shape. Last year he hadn’t played for France yet, and he managed to earn a starting spot, which shows his true worth,” Gasperini said.

“His future? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions are never so precise and defined; they vary from team to team. Roma also need to balance the books, which have been burdensome in recent years.

“I hoped that returning to the Champions League would be enough, but it’s clear that financial statements are crucial for clubs. I believe there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal Chelsea and Manchester City have been rejected by a Barcelona midfielder.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford returning to United could see a £50m star miss out on a dream move.