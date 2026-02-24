Real Madrid make TWO centre-back decisions and it’s bittersweet for Tottenham

Real Madrid could bring Jacobo Ramon back to Estadio Bernabeu, according to a reliable source, which is bad news for Tottenham Hotspur, but Los Blancos’ stance on Antonio Rudiger will be encouraging for Spurs owners ENIC.

Real Madrid are aiming to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer of 2026, with both Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season. Dean Huijsen is still only 20, while Raul Asencio has had a mixed spell at Madrid, with Eder Militao having injury issues.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Madrid have already decided that Alaba will leave when his current contract at Estadio Bernabeu runs out at the end of the season.

According to AS, Rudiger, too, is ‘expected to leave’ Madrid this summer.

While the former Chelsea central defender ‘does have a chance’ to convince Madrid to make a U-turn, much will depend on how he does between now and the end of the season.

Madrid not opening talks with Rudiger over a new contract will come as good news for Tottenham.

On February 10, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that intermediaries have made contact with Tottenham over Rudiger moving to the north London club.

Sources have told us that the former Chelsea star is open to the idea of moving back to England and is willing to play for Spurs.

Rudiger would be ready to take a pay-cut to play for a club in England, with Tottenham, West Ham United and Crystal Palace sounded out.

Tottenham suffer Jacobo Ramon blow

While Spurs will be encouraged by Madrid’s stance on Rudiger, last season’s Europa League winners will be disappointed to learn Los Blancos’ plan on Jacobo Ramon.

Ramon came through the Madrid youth system and broke into the first team, but the Spanish and European giants decided to sell him to Como in the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old Spanish centre-back has been a revelation at Como and has established himself as one of the best players in his position in Serie A.

On January 9, 2026, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham are among the clubs that have been scouting Ramon and have been impressed by him.

Sources told us at the time that Madrid are keeping tabs on Ramon’s progress at Como.

We understand that Madrid have 50% sell-on clause in Ramon’s contract at Como and also have multiple buy-back options.

According to AS, Madrid ‘consider’ Ramon ‘a real option’ for their defence next season.

‘He is receiving very positive reviews, his performance continues to improve,’ noted the report about the Spanish youngster.

Madrid sold Ramon to Como for €2.5million (£2.2m, $3m) and can buy him back for €8m (£7m, $9.4m) this summer.

