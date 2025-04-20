Rangers will look to bring in a new, high-profile manager this summer and TEAMtalk understands that a Steven Gerrard return is on the cards, while a sensational move for Jose Mourinho is also possible.

The Scottish giants have endured a disappointing season that sees them sit 15 points behind rivals Celtic in the league and their poor form led to Philippe Clement being sacked.

Former player Barry Ferguson has been given the reins until the end of the season and although Rangers captain James Tavernier said he would ‘love’ Ferguson to stay next term, that is highly unlikely.

Sources state that Gerrard, who left Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq in January, is liked by the Rangers board and could be approached to over a return to Ibrox.

The former Liverpool midfielder was Rangers boss between 2018 and 2021 and led the team to winning the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-21 campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers’ soon-to-be new owners, the San Francisco 49ers, want to make a strong managerial appointment and Gerrard still has plenty of admirers at Ibrox.

The 44-year-old would be very open to a return to Rangers, due to the fact that he would have more backing in the transfer market than during his initial stint. However, an even bigger name in Mourinho could come into contention if the dominoes fall into place.

Jose Mourinho interested in Rangers switch

TEAMtalk understands that Mourinho would be open to taking the Rangers job, providing the 49ers promise to back him with new additions.

The Portuguese coach is widely regarded as one of the best in football thanks to successes with the likes of Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Mourinho has won 26 major trophies in his glittering managerial career and it would be a huge statement of intent should Rangers appoint him.

Sources state that Mourinho would be interested if Rangers came calling but the Glasgow club have not approached his entourage yet.

The 62-year-old is currently manager of Fenerbahce, who are still in the fight to lift the Turkish Super Lig title this season, trailing leaders Galatasaray by six points having played a game less.

Mourinho’s contract with Fenerbahce is valid until 2026, so Rangers would have to pay a compensation fee to the Turkish club should they try and appoint him this summer.

The elite manager has generated speculation that he could take on a new challenge with his comments in press conferences, so nothing can be ruled out yet.

Gerrard remains the big favourite to become the next permanent Rangers manager as the 49ers prepare to make big changes at the football club.

