Real Madrid have no plans to sell Nico Paz next summer after they bring the Como playmaker back to Estadio Bernabeu, according to a reputable source in Spain, as Liverpool and Arsenal suffer a blow in their quest to convince the Argentina international attacking midfielder to move to Anfield or the Emirates Stadium.

Paz has been a star for Como since joining the Italian club from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored six goals and gave nine assists in 35 Serie A appearances for Cesc Fabregas’s side last season, and has found the back of the net five times and registered five assists in 15 league matches so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported in November that “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Paz” to Estadio Bernabeu next summer by triggering the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.6m) in his contract at Como.

Romano claimed that Paz will be the first major signing that Madrid will make in the summer of 2026.

Paz’s heroics in Italy have not gone unnoticed in the mainstream media in Spain, with Real Madrid-leaning AS also reporting that the youngster ‘will return to Valdebebas to stay’ next summer.

‘The terms are signed, and there will be no surprises with Nico,’ notes AS. ‘At the Bernabéu, they hold all the cards.’

Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly has ‘no intention of profiting from his transfer’ and will not sell Paz for a huge profit after bringing him back at the end of the season.

AS has added about Paz: ‘What’s most impressive is that just a year and a half ago, he was still playing in the Primera RFEF.

‘But Real Madrid know what kind of diamond they have in their pocket.

‘They want to finish polishing him at the Bernabeu, especially given the team’s current need to create scoring opportunities.’

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso himself is keen on working with Paz, with Defensa Central reporting in November that the former Spain international midfielder ‘would be delighted’ to have the creative star in his squad from January.

While Alonso will not get his wish fulfilled in the middle of the season, the Madrid manager will be able to work with Paz from next summer – should he still stay in charge of Los Blancos.

Nico Paz turns down Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City

Liverpool and Arsenal have already suffered a blow in their quest to sign Paz, and the report in AS that Madrid will not sell him next summer will further dampen their chances of a 2026 deal.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 19 that Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have made enquiries about Paz.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all have spoken to Paz’s entourage, but the four Premier League clubs have been told that the Como star is only focused on returning to Madrid next summer.

With AS reporting that Madrid will include Paz in the first-team fold once he is back, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal will have to forgo their chances of signing him next summer from Los Blancos – even for a hefty fee.

