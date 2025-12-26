Arsenal insider predicts swoop for expensive French ace they nearly bid for last summer

Arsenal are one to watch for Jeremy Jacquet

A trusted Arsenal reporter has added to suggestions the Gunners will move for a French ace in the future, though he will command a ‘considerable fee.’

Arsenal now possess one of the deepest squads in world football and have no discernible weaknesses that need addressing.

That is the result of colossal spending on transfers over the past three years, though also stems from the Gunners letting go virtually no one of note.

While the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City have waved goodbye to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez, to name just four, Arsenal’s departure list consists of far less heralded names.

As such, an update from The Athletic that shed light on Arsenal’s plans for the winter window suggested a new signing is not anticipated next month.

Arsenal could have swooped for Antoine Semenyo and did make an enquiry, but more on that later.

Instead, Arsenal’s attention is on windows further down the line and per the report, Rennes defender, Jeremy Jacquet, is one we should all keep an eye on.

The BBC reported on Arsenal’s interest in Jacquet back in November, claiming Arsenal considered bidding for the 20-year-old centre-back at that time.

The Gunners ultimately chose to sign Piero Hincapie on an initial season-long loan instead, but their appreciation of Jacquet has only intensified since.

The Athletic’s James McNicholas – who primarily covers Arsenal – noted: ‘Sporting director Andrea Berta demonstrated in the summer that he was prepared to explore a number of potential deals before proceeding with preferred targets.

‘Those exploratory talks are being held over a number of potential recruitment options.

‘One player Arsenal continue to follow is 20-year-old French centre-half Jeremy Jacquet — although having signed a new contract until 2029 in May, he would command a considerable fee.’

Reports elsewhere have put Manchester United and Liverpool among Jacquet’s admirers too. If multiple clubs are in the mix when the time comes for Jacquet to leave Ligue 1, he’ll cost a ‘considerable fee’ indeed.

But for now at least, Jacquet is expected to see out the remainder of the season at Rennes, and for the sake of his development, there’s no better place for him.

Rennes are the side who’ve cultivated a well-earned reputation for talent-spotting and player development in recent years.

Indeed, the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Jeremy Doku, Raphinha, Desire Doue, and Ballon d’Or holder, Ousmane Dembele, all passed through the club before signing with bigger sides.

