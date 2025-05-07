Rangers have made a firm decision on Nicolas Raskin amid interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa, TEAMtalk understands, as the midfielder’s comments on his future come to light.

Raskin has been on the books of Rangers since January 2023 when he joined from Belgian club Standard Liege. Then Rangers manager Michael Beale was a key factor behind the deal, with the Belgium international subsequently proving the hype surrounding him.

The 24-year-old has been arguably Rangers’ best player this season, scoring three goals and providing eight assists in 45 appearances from the middle of the park. Gers legend Peter Lovenkrands described Raskin as ‘potentially the most valuable player in the squad’ in The Daily Record this week.

Raskin, who is under contract at Rangers until 2027, has become a firm favourite among the Ibrox faithful with his consistent displays.

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds and Villa are two clubs that have taken a shine to Raskin and are keen on snapping him up in the summer transfer window.

Leeds, who will play in the Premier League next season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship, view Raskin as a perfect signing to bolster their squad for the English top flight.

Villa, under Unai Emery, see the 24-year-old as a versatile addition to their midfield and believe that he is capable of fitting into their high-pressing system.

Both Leeds and Villa have the financial muscle to offer lucrative terms, which could tempt Raskin to test himself in England.

We first reported Leeds and Villa’s interest in Raskin on March 25, with clubs in Germany and Italy also monitoring the midfielder.

However, sources have now told TEAMtalk that Rangers do not want to sell their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers are aware of the growing interest in Raskin and are preparing a significant offer to convince him to extend his stay at Ibrox.

The Gers plan to emphasise the midfielder’s importance to the team and the club’s ambitions in the Scottish Premiership and Europe to persuade him to snub a move to Leeds or Villa.

What Nicolas Raskin has said about Rangers future

While Rangers are keen on having Raskin in the team next season, it may not be easy for the Scottish giants to keep him out of the clutches of Leeds or Villa.

The lure of the Premier League, combined with the prospect of higher wages in England, could make it difficult for Rangers to keep Raskin.

The 24-year-old himself has spoken about his future in recent times.

Raskin told The National on April 17: “I’ve been here at Rangers for two and a half years. It’s gone very well for me, especially this season.

“You have to see what the club wants, what is on the table and try to do the best for everyone.

“As a footballer, you always want to look ahead and see what you could do better. If you want to give yourself the best chance to compete in an international competition, you have to be able to compete at a big club.

“But the aim isn’t to go to a club where you’ll play less and lose that advantage you have of playing every week. It will be a balancing act for me.

“It’s clear that good European performances are significant assets for attracting big teams.”

While losing Raskin would be a blow for Rangers, one must not forget that the Gers have a policy of buying young players, developing them and then selling them on for a profit.

