Leeds United and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in Nicolas Raskin, TEAMtalk understands, while Rangers have revealed the transfer fee they would need to sell “the best midfielder in Scotland”.

Raskin has established himself as an important player for Rangers since his move from Standard Liege in January 2023. The Belgium international midfielder scored one goal and gave one assist in 31 matches in all competitions for the Gers in the 2023-24 campaign and has found the back of the net twice and provided six assists in 39 appearances so far this season.

The 24-year-old midfielder made his debut for Belgium during the international break. Raskin came off the bench 10 minutes from time in the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Ukraine in Murcia last week.

The Rangers midfielder started against Ukraine in the second leg of the UEFA Nations League – Play-offs A/B tie on Sunday. Raskin got a standing ovation for Belgium after his full senior international debut. The match was attended by a host of top European sides, who were scouting for the next best players.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers will do well to hold onto the 24-year-old this summer as his performances against Celtic and in the Europa League have put him firmly on the radar of clubs in major European leagues.

Premier League duo Villa and Brentford have been impressed with Raskin, who has made 22 starts in the Scottish Premiership and eight starts in the Europa League this season.

Leeds, who are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship, have also taken a shine to the Belgian.

TEAMtalk understands that clubs in Germany and Italy are monitoring the Rangers midfielder as well.

Rangers will ask for a premium for the former Gent prospect as he is contracted until the summer of 2027 and is a key component of their side.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk that Rangers will be looking for £20million plus for Raskin and will stick to their plan of developing talent and selling on for profit.

Raskin is not the only Rangers player who is attracting interest from other major clubs. TEAMtalk understands that striker Hamza Igamane, who made his debut for Morocco against Niger last week, is a target for Everton, who have watched the 22-year-old forward extensively.

Everton will have to pay over £20million for Igamane, with Rangers hoping to make big money from sales of young players – if they do have to cash in on them this summer.

READ MORE 🔵 Rangers near huge 49ers takeover, with months of secret talks to conclude with big investment

Nicolas Raskin described as Scottish Premiership’s best midfielder

Raskin’s impressive performances for Rangers have drawn acclaim from the club’s fans and his teammates.

The Scottish giants’ Sporting Director Nils Koppen has also raved about the Belgian midfielder.

The Daily Record quotes Koppen as saying: “With his big fighting heart, he has made himself enormously popular with our fanbase.

“After his strong performances in the Old Firm against Celtic and in Europe against Man United, Tottenham and Fenerbahce, he is seen by our supporters as the best midfielder in Scotland.

“He is different from the other midfielders in the national team. That combination of footballing qualities with a healthy aggression makes him a unique profile.”

Raskin’s Rangers teammate, Cyriel Dessers, has noted: “He can go very far. In the Serie A I saw players in the 6 who are no better than Nico, so he can go to the sub-top in a top competition.

“But it is important to take the right step to a competition and a team that suit his style.”

Latest Rangers news: 49ers Enterprises plan, Rangers exits

TEAMtalk understands that the 49ers Enterprises have lofty plans for Rangers.

Not only are the American consortium planning to made a positive impact on the local community, but they are also planning to spent around £25million per season on new players.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist is looking forward to the takeover by the 49ers Enterprises.

McCoist said: “Leeds United to me look in a good place, they don’t look as though they just go bang, have that to spend and go over the top.

“If you can have the same kind of change Leeds have had in and around the team, I’d settle for that.

“Leeds to me look in a good place at this moment in time. They look as though they’re going to go back to the top flight.

“They’ve got good organisation behind them, good manager, good players and if we (Rangers) can get that I’d be delighted.”

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Rangers could offload as many as 11 players in the summer transfer window, including striker Dessers.

Who is Nico Raskin?

By Samuel Bannister

Raskin cost Rangers just £1.32m when he joined them from Standard Liege in January 2023, but he has since proven himself to be worth more than that.

Born in Liege, he started out in Standard’s academy, but was dropped at the age of 14. He spent time developing at Anderlecht and Gent, playing once for the latter, before Standard took him back in January 2019.

After 95 appearances across four years, Raskin earned his move to Rangers and they have proven to have the ideal platform for him.

A combative midfielder, Raskin usually sits in front of the defence to break up play. Around the time of his arrival at Ibrox, he was likened to Barry Ferguson by fellow former Belgium and Rangers player, Thomas Buffel.

Ferguson is now the (interim) manager reaping the rewards of Raskin’s ability on the pitch. The 24-year-old has flourished as a more regular starter this season after having to be patient for his chance, bringing the right levels of aggression and ball protection to the Rangers engine room.

Now blossoming as a full Belgium international, Raskin has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months. He posts good stats for tackling and passing, while he wins more aerial duels than he loses.

Raskin has admitted he has an ambition of returning to Standard Liege one day to reach 100 appearances for his hometown club. But with the way he has been playing, that won’t be a step he takes any time soon. It’s onwards and upwards for Raskin right now.