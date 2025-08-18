Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Brentford are all considering moves for Celtic’s dynamic forward Daizen Maeda, TEAMtalk understands, with the player’s stance now revealed.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for Celtic since joining from Yokohama F. Marinos in January 2022. Known for his blistering pace, relentless work rate, and clinical finishing, he has made a significant contribution to the Hoops’ dominance in Scotland.

Maeda, who plays as a left-winger or forward, notched 16 goals and 10 assists in the Scottish Premiership last season, showcasing his ability to thrive in high-pressing systems.

His performances in European competitions, including the Champions League, in which he scored four times last term, have further elevated his profile, drawing comparisons to other successful Asian exports, like Tottenham’s former skipper Son Heung-min.

TEAMtalk sources close to the player indicate that Maeda is “very open” to a Premier League switch, seeing it as a natural progression in his career.

The allure of England’s top flight, with its global spotlight and competitive intensity, aligns perfectly with his ambitions. Having represented Japan at the 2022 World Cup – where he scored a memorable goal against Germany – Maeda is eager to test himself against elite defences week in, week out, ahead of the 2026 tournament.

However, any deal won’t be cheap, with Nott’m Forest, Fulham and Brentford all weighing up moves for the Celtic talisman…

Celtic set Maeda price amid Premier League interest

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic are holding firm on a valuation of at least £25 million, reflecting Maeda’s contract until 2027 and his integral role under manager Brendan Rodgers.

This price tag could test the resolve of the interested parties: Nott’m Forest, seeking depth; Fulham, aiming to build on mid-table stability; and Brentford, renowned for shrewd recruitment of undervalued talents.

With just weeks remaining in the window, negotiations for Maeda could intensify rapidly.

If a bid materializes, it might spark a bidding war, but Celtic’s stance suggests they’re prepared to retain their star unless the offer is compelling.

For Maeda, a potential Premier League adventure beckons – potentially reshaping his trajectory and adding another layer of intrigue to this transfer saga.

Meanwhile, Celtic remain interested in Go Ahead Eagles winger Jakob Breum, as TEAMtalk reported July 29.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, has scored 14 goals and made 10 assists for the Dutch club.

IN FOCUS: Daizen Maeda, 2024/25 stats in all competitions