Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Bayern's Dayot Upamecano have both been linked with moves to Real Madrid

Liverpool have been given further belief that Ibrahima Konate will sign a new deal at Anfield after a second source suggested Real Madrid are focusing on a Bayern Munich star instead, while Xabi Alonso still plans to say goodbye to an ageing duo in 2026.

Konate signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2021 and has evolved into one of the finest and most reliable defenders in world football in that time. Having won four trophies in his time at Anfield, including last season’s Premier League, the 25-times capped France defender is one of the first names on Arne Slot’s teamsheet.

However, the five-year deal he signed upon joining the Reds from RB Leipzig is due to expire next summer, leading to strong claims that Konate could become the latest Reds star to depart for Real Madrid as a free agent.

Such a blow would hit Liverpool hard, given his importance to Slot and the stability his partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk brings to the club.

Talks over a new deal have been ongoing for over a year and while no agreement has been reached, significant developments in the last 24 hours suggest there is now a ‘confidence’ from Liverpool chiefs that Konate will extend his stay after all.

Those claims, initially from French paper L’Equipe, have now been followed by reports in the Spanish media, which have backed up those claims and now suggest that Real boss Xabi Alonso is now very much fixing his gaze on a plan B option instead – Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano – and having decided to ‘abandon’ his plans to sign Konate.

Upamecano, like Konate, is also out of contract next summer, but unlike his former Leipzig teammate, does now look certain to move on, with negotiations over a new deal at the Allianz Arena completely grinding to a halt.

Now, according to Fichajes, the 15-time European champions are very much chasing a move for Upamecano instead…

Real Madrid ‘concerned’ by Konate form; ageing pair to leave

Per the latest report, Alonso and Co. are now very much intent on signing Upamecano instead, and that desire has seemingly been ramped up off the back of some questionable form being shown by Konate, who has not been at his very best this season.

And amid claims of a ‘rupture’ in their desire to bring Konate to the Bernabeu, it seems a change of tack is very much on the agenda for Alonso.

‘The French defender from Liverpool seemed to have a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for the upcoming season,’ the report began, before adding that ‘errors in key matches in the Premier League and the Champions League have led to a change of plans’.

They add that Los Blancos are ‘ concerned about his lack of consistency’ which is seen as a ‘crucial aspect for a central defender expected to lead the Real Madrid defence’.

They conclude that ‘sources close to the club assure that there is no definitive rupture, their confidence in Konate has diminished’ and he is ‘no longer seen as a priority for the Madrid side’.

At the same time, the report also reveals that Alonso is very much looking to the future of his Real Madrid defence. The club brought in two new full-backs over the summer in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras, while Dean Huijsen was also signed to bolster the centre of defence.

At just 20, the Spain international looks set for a long and successful career at the Bernabeu following his summer move from Bournemouth.

But who partners him in the centre of defence next season now remains a big conundrum for Alonso to solve.

The report claims experienced duo David Alaba (33) and Antonio Rudiger (32) both look set to leave as free agents themselves next summer. And in Upamecano (27 later this month), Madrid hope to land a younger upgrade who will compete with Eder Militao for a spot in the centre of defence.

