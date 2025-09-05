Erling Haaland’s ‘desire’ is to join Real Madrid from Manchester City, but there is a massive obstacle, according to a report in Spain, as another source reveals that Barcelona want to beat Los Blancos to the signature of the Norwegian striker.

Real Madrid have one of the best attacking units in the world. Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo are three of the biggest names in the world, while Endrick is a future superstar and Gonzalo Garcia burst onto the scene for Los Blancos at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

However, Real Madrid are fully aware of the need to keep on adding more quality players to their squad and to keep on evolving.

Haaland is a player that Madrid have had their eyes on for a long time, and, according to Defensa Central, that has not changed.

The Real Madrid-centric website has reported that Haaland’s ‘desire is to play for Real Madrid’.

However, the Norway international striker and his agent are aware that the only way that Haaland could join Madrid is if Vinicius Junior leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid need to cash in on the Brazilian superstar, who has interest from the Saudi Pro League, to fund a move for Haaland.

The 25-year-old former Borussia Dortmund star signed a new contract with Man City only in January 2025 and is now under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2034.

A potential exit for Kylian Mbappe could also open the door for Haaland to move to Real Madrid, but it is unlikely that the France international striker will leave Los Blancos anytime soon.

Haaland has been a huge success for Man City, scoring 127 goals and giving 21 assists in 149 appearances.

The striker has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup once and the Champions League on one occasion with Man City so far in his career.

Hansi Flick wants Erling Haaland at Barcelona

It is not just Madrid in Spain that have an eye on Haaland, with E-Noticies reporting that Los Blancos’ bitter rivals, Barcelona, are also keen on the Norway international striker.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and president Joan Laporta’s ‘dream’ is to see Haaland and Lamine Yamal play ‘together’.

Barcelona view Haaland as ‘the ideal successor to Robert Lewandowski’, with the Polish striker now 37 years of age and out of contract at the defending Spanish champions in the summer of 2026, although there is an option for a further year.

However, Barcelona are aware that Haaland’s ‘astronomical salary’, combined with the transfer fee that Man City will demand for the striker, means that a deal could well be beyond their means.

The Blaugrana have not put all of their eggs in one basket, though, with Barcelona also holding an interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

