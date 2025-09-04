Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with Manchester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made it clear whether he would leave Real Madrid for Manchester City, with the England international right-back also making a heartwarming revelation about Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold ended his association with Liverpool at the end of last season when he left for Madrid. Although Los Blancos paid Liverpool €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) in transfer fees for Alexander-Arnold to get him out of his contract early so that he could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World, the right-back had long decided to sign for the Spanish and European giants and turned down multiple offers of a new contract from the Reds.

During his time at Liverpool, the 26-year-old established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world and won the Premier League title twice and the Champions League once.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to star for Real Madrid, but his performances for Alonso’s side so far have been mixed.

The defender has given just one assist and not scored a single goal in eight competitive appearances for Los Blancos.

There has been speculation that Man City are interested in Alexander-Arnold and could try to prise the Real Madrid star away from the Santiago Bernabeu in 2026.

It would be a shock if that were to happen, especially as Madrid have full faith in the former Liverpool star and do not want to leave for Man City.

Alexander-Arnold himself has made it clear that he is happy at Madrid and plans to have a successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defender has also revealed that Liverpool is his ‘home’, adding that leaving Anfield for the Santiago Bernabeu was not easy.

Alexander-Arnold told GQ Magazine (Spanish edition), as relayed by MundoDeportivo, when asked about his decision to leave Liverpool: “It was one of the hardest decisions of my life.

“Liverpool is my home; it made me who I am. But Madrid felt like the right move, at the right time.”

When asked about playing for Madrid, Alexander-Arnold said: “It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s one I welcome.

“The Bernabeu is a sacred place. You feel the weight of the shirt, but that’s what drives you to give it your all.”

The right-back continued: “Liverpool made me who I am. More than anything, it was ambition and a personal desire for change. To challenge myself in a new environment.

“Of course, Real Madrid’s legacy is undeniable. But more than that, what attracted me was ambition and the desire to test myself in a new context.”

Alexander-Arnold further added: “Yes, I feel it’s a personal transformation as well as a professional one.

“Moving to a new country, learning a new culture, pushes you as a person. It’s more than just football.”

Liverpool fans urged to give Alexander-Arnold ‘hero’s welcome’ at Anfield

Alexander-Arnold will make a swift return to Anfield in November when Madrid take on Liverpool at Anfield in the League Phase of the Champions League.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that the Anfield faithful need to give a positive reception to Alexander-Arnold’s return.

The pundit also believes that Liverpool have shown signs that they are missing Alexander-Arnold, with Dominik Szoboszlai replacing the injured Jeremie Frimpong at right-back against Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Hamann told Adventure Gamers: “Trent Alexander-Arnold will get a mixed reaction due to the way he left the club.

“I hope he receives a good reception. I think he deserves a hero’s welcome.

“He was loved by the city, gave everything for 10 years, and never cost the club a penny, despite leaving on a free. He’s been a tremendous player.

“In the first couple of games, people are reluctant to admit it because many are upset about his departure, but Liverpool miss him.

“He was a playmaker from the right-back position. While Dominik Szoboszlai can now fill that role, players like Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley aren’t the same.

“I believe there will be times when people realise they miss him, and that’s why he should get a hero’s reception. I fear he won’t, but I wish he does.”

