Brutal Micky van de Ven observation puts Tottenham in panic mode: ‘He deserves better than Spurs’

Elite Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven has been told why he should avoid signing a new contract with the club at all costs and “deserves to be playing at a bigger club”.

The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since making a £43million switch to Spurs from Wolfsburg back in the summer of 2023.

Van de Ven has gone on to make 60 appearances for the club – a figure that would have been higher were it not for hamstring issues – while also skippering the side this season and becoming a darling of the Tottenham faithful.

However, cracks have started to emerge in a season of struggle under Thomas Frank so far, with Van de Ven and Pedro Poro both clashing with fans after the recent defeat at Bournemouth. Reports also suggest the Dutchman has become frustrated by the current situation at the club, with Spurs languishing down in 14th in the table.

Our sources have revealed that Tottenham are pushing to tie the 24-year-old down to a lucrative new deal, amid reports that the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City are keen on snapping up Van de Ven.

Aston Villa legend Gabriel Agbonlahor, however, is unequivocal about Van de Ven’s future at Tottenham, declaring that the player has to move on for the good of his career.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor delivered a blunt assessment of Van de Ven’s current situation in north London, saying: “I feel sorry for him in the sense that he deserves to be playing at a bigger club.

“He won’t stay at Spurs. Don’t sign a new deal there, Van de Ven. You deserve better than Spurs.”

Agbonlahor’s broadcast partner Alan Brazil, a former Tottenham striker, agreed before suggesting Manchester City as another possible destination, despite the fact they have sealed a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Brazil added: “For me, he is the one I’d be buying. I bet his agent is driving him mad. I think he could just slot in at Man City.”

Much will now depend on whether club bosses can convince the player that his future lies at Tottenham, where significant business in the January window could help matters.

Conor Gallagher has already arrived from Atletico Madrid, while a deal to sign talented Santos left-back Souza is also close to completion.

A real statement signing is needed, however, to prove to the players already at the club along with the fans that majority owners ENIC are moving in a new, ambitious direction.

