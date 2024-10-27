Real Madrid linked with stunning €110m raid on PSG to solve Ancelotti problem

Real Madrid are plotting a huge move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, a report has claimed.

As per Fichajes, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has drawn up a ‘bombshell’ offer to prise Zaire-Emery away from PSG. This bid is supposedly worth a whopping €110million (£92m / $119m).

Perez and Madrid believe PSG will consider such a proposal for Zaire-Emery, despite the fact the 18-year-old has elite potential. It is important to note that PSG do not need such a sale to balance their books, with this raid looking like a tough one for Madrid to pull off.

It makes sense that Madrid are on the hunt for a new midfielder, however. Earlier on Sunday, it was claimed one factor which will help Ancelotti to keep his job is to solve the hole in midfield which has been left by Toni Kroos retiring.

If Ancelotti can find a short-term solution to this problem, then Perez will reward him with a top-class midfield signing, such as Zaire-Emery.

The Frenchman moving to Madrid for the €110m fee Fichajes suggest would see him become one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

Los Blancos paid Chelsea a reported €120m for Eden Hazard in July 2019, and he remains their most costly arrival of all time. Jude Bellingham is second on the list, having joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in a €113m deal in July 2023.

Zaire-Emery moving to the Bernabeu would also see him follow in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe, who finally swapped PSG for Madrid over the summer after running down his contract.

Mbappe has registered eight goals in 14 games for Madrid so far, though more is expected from him, especially as the France captain struggled during the 4-0 defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

Real Madrid news: Manager update, Guler interest

With Ancelotti under pressure to get Madrid back in touch with Barca in the La Liga title race, speculation is starting to mount over his possible replacement.

The Spanish media claim Perez is looking to bring Zinedine Zidane back to the club. The serial winner has been a free agent since leaving Madrid in June 2021.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso is a strong candidate for Ancelotti’s job, but it seems he will now face competition from Zidane.

Meanwhile, Arda Guler continues to attract interest as he struggles to get into Madrid’s starting lineup.

Liverpool have reportedly re-joined the race for the attacking midfielder, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, Madrid view Guler as a key player for the future and may only consider loan offers, rather than agreeing to a permanent exit.