Real Madrid have taken a shine to Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to a Spanish source, which has also revealed Los Blancos’ interest in prising Murillo away from the City Ground.

It has been well-documented that Madrid want to sign a new centre-back in 2026, with injury-prone David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger both out of contract at the end of the season. Ibrahima Konate is Real Madrid’s number one centre-back target, according to Marca, with the France international defender out of contract at Liverpool the end of the season.

However, Madrid are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with Defensa Central reporting on October 13 that Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is also on Los Blancos’ radar.

Real Madrid chief scout Juan Calafat ‘believes’ that ‘Murillo would be a valuable asset to improve Madrid’s defensive core’, with Forest said to be demanding €60million (£52m, $70m) for the 23-year-old Brazil international defender.

Defensa Central has now claimed that Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is also on Madrid’s radar.

According to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Calafat is following Anderson and likes him very much.

Forest will demand €70m (£61m, $81m) for the former Newcastle United midfielder, who is also the subject of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United as well.

Madrid reportedly want to sign a midfielder ‘can help create play’, and although Adam Wharton is Los Blancos’ top target, if the Spanish and European giants fail to bring the Crystal Palace star to the Santiago Bernabeu, then they will go for Anderson.

Could Nottingham Forest sell Elliot Anderson?

Anderson joined Forest from Newcastle in the summer of 2024 for £35million (€40m, $47m) and has been a star for the Tricky Tees.

The 22-year-old England international has scored two goals and given seven assists in 53 matches in all competitions for Forest so far in his career.

While Forest are not a selling club, a big bid from Madrid could be tempting for them to cash in on Anderson.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest now value Anderson at £75m (€86m, $100m), with the Premier League club aware that they are in a strong position.

With Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United also keen on Anderson, a bidding war would suit Forest.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, said: “His profile has been raised significantly recently and Forest know they are in a strong situation.

“They only signed him for £35million, so with the level of clubs that are now taking an interest, it is very easy to see that his market value is now double what they paid for him.

“It suits Forest for a bidding war to open up, so at this stage they will not be concerned to see so many clubs linked – even though they want him to stay.

“It is too soon to know exactly how many clubs will genuinely try to sign him because so much of it is speculation.

“I know City and Chelsea are linked most recently but I am not hearing too much about those clubs.

“Manchester United interest is definite, and I think Newcastle is an interesting one, more than an active one, for now.

“It has been described to me as improbable rather than impossible.”

Jones has also said that Anderson may not fancy returning to Newcastle, adding that Man Utd do some certain reservations about the youngster.

The transfer journalist told TEAMtalk: “I don’t think Anderson would close the door on returning to Newcastle and there is no issue around that specifically, but the thing that makes me question how likely it is regards the other options he is going to have.

“At the moment Man United, Liverpool and Man City all seem possible destinations for him and when those sorts of doors open up, is he going to go back to somewhere he has already played?

“As a player you surely always want to feel a sense of progression, so Newcastle are going to have to be in a very strong position if they are to enter a battle to sign him and then win it.

“I have to say I don’t think the Man United move is quite as nailed on as some people seem to make out.

“While he is on their list, I get the impression there are still some reservations about whether he is the ideal fit as a midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes. That’s something they continue to explore.”

