Tottenham launch new club-record bid for Sandro Tonali as Fabrizio Romano drops incredible hint Newcastle will accept

Tottenham are going all in on signing Sandro Tonali

Tottenham have not only agreed personal terms with Sandro Tonali, but have now launched a gigantic second bid that Fabrizio Romano is hinting Newcastle will accept.

Tottenham are poised to make Mateus Fernandes their record signing to the tune of £85m. The West Ham midfielder has been granted permission to undergo a medical, with Spurs impressively beating Manchester United to the coup.

But while the Portuguese will become Tottenham’s record buy, he may only hold that honour briefly.

Spurs are determined to go one better by bringing Newcastle and Italy ace, Sandro Tonali, on board too.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently brought news of Tottenham agreeing personal terms with Tonali.

If completing the blockbuster switch, Tonali will earn just under £300,000-a-week when factoring in bonuses.

Roberto De Zerbi has proved pivotal in Spurs striking that agreement with Tonali, and it’s now up to the club to bid a sum Newcastle will accept.

An opening offer of £75m was never going to succeed, but according to reliable Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, Spurs have raised the stakes.

He revealed Tottenham have launched a club-record bid worth ‘over’ €100m / £86m.

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Tottenham bid more than €100m for Sandro Tonali

Taking to X, he wrote: “Sandro Tonali has never been this close to joining Spurs. Tottenham are waiting for Newcastle’s final reply after discussing an offer over €100m.”

On his official website, Di Marzio provided another update that basically said the same thing, though Spurs fans won’t mind reading it twice.

His headline read: ‘Sandro Tonali has never been so close to joining Tottenham: the details.’

The very short report then stated: ‘Tonali and Tottenham have never been closer than they are now. Newcastle’s final response to Spurs’ latest offer, slightly above €100 million, is now awaited.’

A subsequent update from Ben Jacobs claimed the total value of the bid is around £90m.

Fabrizio Romano’s big hint

And in a clear hint there’s good news on the horizon for Tottenham, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to X to provide a tantalising update with emojis.

When quote-tweeting his prior post that broke news of Tottenham entering the race to sign Tonali, Romano simply posted an eyes emoji, a fire emoji, and white circle to represent Tottenham. That post can be viewed here.

In other news, Tottenham have rejected a bid from Newcastle for Archie Gray, who the Magpies obviously view as a worthy replacement if Tonali were to depart.

Spurs are thus far insisting Gray isn’t for sale, just as they’re insisting Lucas Bergvall isn’t going anywhere either.

But with Fernandes and potentially Tonali arriving, it’s not out of the question Spurs do cash in on a player like Gray if Newcastle keep calling.

Per Romano, Newcastle remain interested in snapping Gray up despite their opening offer being turned down.

READ MORE: Newcastle reach decision on next move after Tottenham reject ‘offer’ for midfielder – Fabrizio Romano