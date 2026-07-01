Tottenham have rejected a Newcastle bid for midfielder Archie Gray, and Fabrizio Romano has shed light on what the Magpies plan to do next.

Tottenham and Newcastle are meeting in the market for Sandro Tonali this summer, with the Italian already agreeing personal terms with Spurs.

Tonali is in line to earn a touch under £300,000-a-week when factoring in bonuses if completing the switch.

The Magpies are slowly warming to the idea of a sale, especially after our insider, Fraser Fletcher, brought news of Tottenham being prepared to pay in excess of £100m for the 26-year-old.

Naturally, Newcastle will need a high-calibre replacement who can walk straight into Eddie Howe’s starting line-up if Tonali does take flight.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the player in their sights is Tottenham’s Archie Gray.

Tottenham reject bid, but Newcastle not going away

Taking to X, Romano revealed Newcastle have bid for the 20-year-old, though the offer has been turned down.

He wrote: “Newcastle send offer to Tottenham for Archie Gray, rejected by Spurs.

“Spurs made their position clear following the approach, with no agreement reached between the clubs at this stage.”

Romano then strongly suggested this isn’t the end of the story, with Newcastle remaining interested in Gray, thus hinting they might raise the stakes and bid again. For now, the Magpies have no intention of walking away from Gray.

“Told #NUFC remain interested, while Spurs stance is unchanged for now,” added Romano.

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Could Tottenham cash in on Archie Gray?

Tottenham are on the cusp of completing a club-record deal for Mateus Fernandes after seeing an £85m bid accepted by West Ham.

Spurs outmuscled Manchester United from a financial standpoint when agreeing to pay the full £85m asking price in guaranteed payments, and without the aid of add-ons. Man Utd were unwilling to make that same commitment.

READ MORE: Tottenham get Mateus Fernandes medical green light as new info emerges on how Man Utd missed out

But as mentioned, Spurs’ transfer record is on course to tumble a second time if and when Tonali arrives.

And in a campaign where Tottenham have no European football, manager Roberto De Zerbi may struggle to keep his plethora of midfielders happy.

Aside from Fernandes and potentially Tonali too, De Zerbi would also be able to call upon Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Conor Gallagher in central midfield.

Naturally, that raises doubts as to whether Spurs will keep all of the midfielders already in north London around.

Bergvall has asked to leave but for the time being, Spurs are insisting he’s not for sale.

They’ve adopted a similar stance with Gray, but if Newcastle keep knocking, the door could eventually open.

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