Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly plotting to secure a stunning raid on Real Madrid for one of the club’s top young talents, who is reputed to be unhappy at false promises given by new Bernabeu chief Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Gunners remain on the hunt for potential deals in the closing days of the January transfer window, despite Mikel Arteta being largely happy with his current title-chasing squad.

Adding talent for the future is certainly a path being explored by Arsenal, with Corinthians midfielder Brent Bidon, 20, another player firmly on their radar.

However, BBC Sport, alongside reports from Marca in Spain, claim that the north London outfit have been heavily scouting Real defender Victor Valdepenas.

Indeed, our very own correspondent Fraser Fletcher recently revealed how much interest Arsenal have in the 19-year-old centre-back, who made his senior debut for the Spanish giants this season.

And, while the Gunners are yet to make a formal offer for Valdepenas, internal discussions towards a potential approach have taken place.

As we previously reported, a January deal looks tough to pull off, although the player himself could yet push for an exit this month after reportedly becoming unhappy at his lack of opportunities with Real.

Valdepenas, has a reported €50million (£43m/$59m) release clause in his contract, made his senior debut for Real in December, starting the LaLiga clash versus Alaves.

Starting at left-back in that game, the teenager was actually publicly criticised by then boss Xabi Alonso for his mistake that cost Real a goal. However, Alonso is reported to have sought Valdepenas out after the press conference to apologise for singling him out.

According to Marca, Valdepenas did not take Alonso’s comments the wrong way and has, in fact, been ‘harmed’ by the Spaniard’s exit.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Valdepanas ‘considering’ Real exit

It had been thought that Valdepanas playing under Arbeloa in Juvenil A and Castilla would boost the youngster’s chances of more first-team opportunities, but that has not proved to be the case.

Indeed, the Spain Under-20 international did not even feature in the Copa del Rey clash against Albacete, a game in which Arbeloa gave many of the club’s second-string options an opportunity to impress.

The Marca report adds that Arbeloa has ‘promised him many more opportunities’ that have not yet materialised and that Valdepanas’ ‘disappointment is more than evident and understandable, and he has reached the point of considering his future in the club’.

That stance appears to have swung the door wide open for Berta to try and strike a deal for the teenage talent, despite Arsenal already being incredibly well-stocked defensively.

William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie are all strong central defensive options, while Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Ricardo Calafiori can also fill in at centre back if needed.

However, Arsenal and Berta are particularly impressed with Valdepanas’ flexibility to play multiple positions, a trait that Arteta loves.

Whether a move can be done before the February 2 transfer deadline, however, remains a major doubt, with a summer move still the likelier option at this stage.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2026 transfer window

More Arsenal news: Stunning Bayern signing coup; Alvarez swoop

Arsenal are in talks over bringing Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala to the Emirates Stadium, according to a German source, who has also revealed the ‘dream’ club for the youngster.

Elsewhere, Arsenal and Chelsea have held talks with intermediaries about a move for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, with the former Manchester City man’s future in the Spanish capital increasingly in doubt, as Barcelona face obstacles to signing him.

Finally, Arsenal are in the mix to sign a player already drawing comparisons to the world’s second best midfielder, and a key official has confirmed an offer has been received.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.