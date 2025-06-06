Xabi Alonso wants Real Madrid to sign one of the world’s most lethal strikers, according to the Italian media, but Los Blancos face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, among other clubs.

The 2024/25 campaign was a disappointing one for Real Madrid. Although Carlo Ancelotti led Los Blancos to FIFA Intercontinental Cup success, the Italian manager failed to guide the team to LaLiga, Champions League or Copa del Rey glory.

Ancelotti has already left Madrid to take charge of Brazil, while former Los Blancos midfielder Alonso has replaced him at the Santiago Bernabeu after deciding to step down as the Bayer Leverkusen manager.

According to the Italian media, Alonso has already made a big demand to his Madrid bosses.

TuttoJuve has reported that the new Madrid manager wants to sign Victor Osimhen.

Described as “the best striker in the world” by Nigeria manager Eric Chelle on BBC Sport Africa this week, Osimhen spent the last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Osimhen scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, as Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

The Nigeria international striker is out of contract at Napoli next summer, and the Serie A champions want to get rid of him.

Osimhen has a release clause of €75million (£63million, $85.3 million), and according to a report in GiveMeSport on May 19, wants £400,000 per week as salary at his new club.

TuttoJuve has claimed that ‘Xabi Alonso wants Osimhen to lead the attack of the new Real Madrid’.

‘The Spanish coach has already given his ok to the operation, identifying the former Napoli player as the ideal leader for the new Madrid attack’, adds the report.

Real Madrid face Man Utd and Liverpool competition for Osimhen

With Napoli keen to offload Osimhen in the summer transfer window, a lot of clubs are after the Nigerian star.

The Mirror has reported that Man Utd are ‘sizing up a move for the 26-year-old as they continue to rebuild Ruben Amorim’s squad’.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are not prolific number nines, and for Man Utd to challenge for the Premier League top four next season, they need someone like Osimhen.

There is interest in Osimhen from Al-Hilal, too, but the striker has turned down the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League club.

Galatasaray want to sign the striker on a permanent contract, while Liverpool are looking at a potential swap deal for Osimhen involving Darwin Nunez, with the Premier League champions, like Man Utd, also keen on bringing in a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Madrid’s interest in Osimhen does come as a surprise, as they already have two of the most prolific forward players in Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

There have been links with former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and Hojlund in recent weeks, with Alonso said to be looking for a Joselu-type striker who will play a bit-part role and be happy to come off the bench.

In this context, it must also be noted that Madrid have a very young and talented striker in Endrick, who could play that role.

