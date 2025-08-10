Nottingham Forest are plotting their next steps in a transfer pursuit that’s already lasted more than a month, as they now consider making a bid for AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Forest’s interest in Musah first emerged at the start of July – as we reported – and the Premier League club has continued to monitor the American midfielder closely. A new meeting with AC Milan is expected soon to discuss a possible deal.

So far, Forest have not submitted any official offer, despite more than a month of concrete interest. However, the club is discussing internally the possibility of making a bid in the coming days, potentially during the scheduled meeting.

AC Milan remain firm on their valuation of €25m (£21.7m/$29.1m) plus bonuses, while Forest could move close to this figure, but including add-ons in the total amount.

Napoli are still in the race. The Italian side previously reached a verbal agreement with the Rossoneri for €25m including add-ons, but AC Milan later rejected the proposal after internal discussions.

Musah had already agreed on personal terms with Napoli worth €2.5m per year, which remains his salary request for any new club. That equates to around £42,000 ($56,000) per week or £2.2m ($2.9m) per season.

The next talks between AC Milan and Forest could be decisive in determining if the Premier League side will finally make an official move, as competition from Napoli and other English clubs remains alive in the background.

Musah isn’t the only Milan player who could make a Premier League transfer before the window closes. In fact, one of his teammates is even further along in the process.

German defender Malick Thiaw has agreed personal terms with Newcastle United after they tabled an improved offer for his services.

In other news, TEAMtalk has confirmed talks are accelerating between Milan and Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund to return to Serie A.

However, there’s a huge hurdle that must be overcome for the former Atalanta striker to end up at San Siro.

Yunus Musah: The story so far

By Samuel Bannister

2012 – After being born in the USA and spending time in Italy growing up, Musah signed for Arsenal’s academy at the age of nine after moving to London.

2019 – At the age of 16, Musah moved to Valencia and spent his first year with the club playing for their B team.

2020 – Javi Gracia gave Musah the opportunity to train with the Valencia first team over pre-season and subsequently handed him a senior debut at the age of 17 in September. By November, he became Valencia’s youngest ever non-Spanish goalscorer and the first to do so under the age of 18. That same month, he made his senior international debut for the USMNT.

2022 – Musah played in the Copa del Rey final for Valencia, but they lost to Real Betis and he was the player who missed in the penalty shootout. By the end of the year, he was named in the USA’s World Cup squad.

2023 – AC Milan signed Musah for €18m, giving him his first chance to play in the Champions League.

2024 – Musah scored his first international goal for the USA.

2025 – Milan won the Supercoppa Italiana, with Musah starting the final against rivals Inter to claim his first trophy in his club career. By the end of his second season, he was still awaiting his first goal for the club.