Nottingham Forest have made contact with Sean Dyche to replace Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, according to Football Insider, but another source has revealed ‘a potential issue’ that owner Evangelos Marinakis is facing in convincing the former Everton boss to take the job.

Forest are on the hunt for their second manager this season after Marinakis decided to sack Ange Postecoglou after just 39 days in charge. The former Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur boss got the job on September 9 following the dismissal of Nuno, but he has now been relieved of his duties at the City Ground.

Marinakis made the brutal decision to sack Postecoglou, who won the Europa League with Tottenham last season, after the former Celtic manager failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest, with two draws and six losses in all competitions.

Postecoglou got the sack immediately after Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday.

Forest are now looking at Sean Dyche, according to Football Insider, with journalist Pete O’Rourke reporting that the Tricky Trees have already ‘contacted’ the former Burnley and Everton manager.

The report has claimed that ‘a deal could be agreed in time for the club’s next match, which is against FC Porto at the City Ground in the Europa League next Thursday.

‘Dyche’s availability and proven track record in the Premier League are attractive to the Forest hierarchy and Marinakis’, adds the report.

However, it is not all set and done, with The Daily Mail’s Chief Sports Reporter Mike Keegan revealing on X that the length of the contract is an issue.

Keegan wrote at 3:17pm on October 19: “Told contract length, at this stage, a potential issue with Sean Dyche replacing Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest.”

Dyche has been without a managerial job since January 2025 when he was sacked by Everton following a run of poor results.

HAVE YOU READ? 🔴 ‘Furious’ Marinakis already has SHOCK candidate in mind to replace Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest

Peter Crouch gives verdict on Sean Dyche to Nottingham Forest

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur striker Peter Crouch worked with Dyche at Burnley, and he believes that the 54-year-old would be a good managerial appointment for Forest.

Crouch said on TNT Sports: “Yes, I do, I do. I think it’s whether or not he can get a long-term deal.

“I mean, I have worked with Sean Dyche, and I actually loved working with him, and Ian Woan and Steve Stone as well, absolute legends at the club.

“If the club needs a lift at any point, which it probably does at the moment, those two players coming alone is going to lift the spirit up at this place – absolute legends at Nottingham Forest.

“Sean Dyche has got a proven track record in the Premier League. They are in a position now where they are looking towards the bottom rather than the top.

“Who better to steer the ship than Sean Dyche?|”

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Nottingham Forest news: Newcastle United raid, Liverpool threat

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle United are planning a raid on Nottingham Forest for one of their star midfielders.

Liverpool are also said to have taken a shine to one of Forest’s best defenders, who is on the radar of Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, too.

And finally, TEAMtalk understands that Nottingham Forest are competing with Leeds United for a Brazilian gem.