Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has dropped a massive “we’ll see later” hint over his future at the club, as the centre-back continues to be linked with a summer exit.

Romero returned to the Spurs team after passing concussion protocols as they grabbed their first win under interim boss Igor Tudor against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The 3-2 victory in north London was not enough to secure passage to the Champions League quarter-finals, but it did build on the draw at Liverpool last weekend, ahead of the relegation six-pointer against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Defeat this weekend could see Tottenham drop into the bottom three, if West Ham win at Aston Villa, and there is no hiding away from the fact that if the club does go down then many of their top stars will seek exits.

Centre-back pairing Romero and Micky van de Ven continue to be heavily linked with moves to Spain this summer, with the former remaining a top target for Atletico.

Speaking to reporters after match, Romero insisted that his only priority was on Tottenham’s final Premier League games, saying: “The truth is that I’m focused on the situation we’re in.”

However, it’s what he didn’t say, in terms of ruling out an exit, that has to be alarming for the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Romero added: “I have a lot of respect and affection for the club and I want to finish the season in the best way possible. We’ll see later, but the most important thing now is to recover energy to help Spurs.”

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Romero to Atletico Madrid takes step forward

The ‘we’ll see later’ line suggests a move elsewhere could well be in line for the World Cup winner, who has previously revealed his desire to play in LaLiga at some point in his career.

News of Romero potentially moving on this summer will actually be welcomed by some Tottenham fans, with the Argentine’s disciplinary issues having been a cause for concern for some time now.

The 27-year-old has been red-carded twice and cautioned 10 times in the Premier League this season, while injury issues have also played a part in him missing time in recent campaigns.

Indeed, Romero has only once started at least 30 league matches for Tottenham in his five seasons with the club, and he can only start a maximum of 28 top-flight games this term.

He is currently contracted until 2029, having penned a lucrative new deal last summer, which at least leaves Spurs in a strong negotiating position when it comes to a potential exit fee.

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the chances of Romero leaving Tottenham are growing by the day, regardless of whether the club ends up in the Championship or not.

Our own transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed last week that there is a growing belief from sources that Spurs are increasingly open to letting the Argentina star depart ahead of a major summer rebuild.

A fee upwards of £60 million (€70m, $80m) is being mooted, if Tottenham do decide to cash in on a player who splits the fanbase, although there can be no denying that losing Romero and Van de Ven in the same window would leave a gaping chasm at the heart of the defence.

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More Tottenham news: Another major exit; top Belgian talent targeted

Another Tottenham star will do all he can to ensure Spurs avoid relegation this season, but regardless of the outcome, he’ll leave the club in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, Spurs are reportedly ready to accelerate their move for a top Belgian midfield talent this summer, after it emerged that Manchester United are looking to leapfrog all suitors for the player.

Finally, Tottenham are set to keep Igor Tudor in charge for this weekend’s pivotal relegation six‑pointer against Nottingham Forest, TEAMtalk can confirm, though sources insist the Croatian is not out of the woods yet and have explained why their hunt for a possible new interim option remains ongoing.

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