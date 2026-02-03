Cristian Romero slammed over escalating toxic Tottenham atmosphere after latest social media rant

Cristian Romero has been slammed for his public ranting at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Cristian Romero has been accused of becoming a ‘bad influence’ at the club after his latest rant following the 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend.

The Argentine, who was forced off at half-time with an illness with Spurs trailing 2-0, appeared to launch a scathing attack on the club’s transfer business as well as their medical department after the game.

Tottenham were missing 11 senior players for the contest, with Romero commenting on Instagram afterwards: “Great effort from all my teammates yesterday, they were incredible.

“I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available — unbelievable but true and disgraceful.

“We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together.

“All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans.”

In relation to Romero’s complaint about a lack of available players, the north London outfit had been expected to be busy in the winter window, after an injection of cash from majority owners ENIC, only to sign Conor Gallagher and two teenagers instead.

And former Spurs scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Romero, who continues to be heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, taking pot shots at the club is not good for morale behind the scenes.

Romero becoming a ‘bad influence’ at Tottenham

A run of just two wins in their last 15 Premier League games has led to a toxic atmosphere among fans, despite the success of the Champions League campaign.

And Brown feels that Romero coming out in public is some form of diversion tactic to take away from the fact that the players are underperforming for an increasingly under-pressure Thomas Frank.

He told FI: “Romero coming out with digs at the club isn’t ideal for anybody.

“If he’s complaining about a lack of recruitment and this sort of thing, I don’t think that stands up.

“When a club is going through a rocky patch, the last thing they need is the captain coming out saying negative things about them, because it’s causing issues.

“It gives some of the weaker characters in the squad an excuse to take digs, and it’s a bad influence on some of the younger and more inexperienced players too.

“Players like Romero need to put their hands up and take a bit of responsibility for this season.

“They’ve got a lot of major injuries there, it’s a problem and something they have to deal with, but it happens sometimes in football.

“For Romero immediately to come out looking to blame somebody, whether it’s the recruitment staff or the medical staff, it’s not on. They’re defenceless. I don’t like that.”

Tottenham are back in action on Saturday when they head to in-form Manchester United looking to build on their second-half display against City.

