Liverpool have announced the signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, and attention has now turned to which other stars might arrive at Anfield this summer.

Chelsea had been in pole position to land Jacquet, only for Liverpool to successfully hijack the deal. Arne Slot’s side have agreed to pay Rennes £55million plus £5m in possible add-ons for the defender, amounting to a total deal worth £60m (€70m / $82m).

Jacquet will sign a five-year contract with Liverpool that includes the option for an extra year when joining in the summer. Rennes were adamant they would not lose the centre-back in January, and they achieved that aim.

Jacquet, 20, will help to future-proof Liverpool’s backline amid uncertainty over the long-term futures of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The Liverpool Echo and the Daily Mirror have suggested the Reds could follow up on Jacquet’s capture with the addition of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton this summer.

Liverpool have proven their ability to beat other English clubs to top talent, and they might ‘repeat the trick’ with Wharton.

Palace quoted clubs at £100m (€116m / $137m) for the midfielder in January, though that price is expected to drop to around £80m (€93m / $109.5m) come the summer.

The reports tip Wharton to follow Oliver Glasner out of Selhurst Park at the end of the season, in order to test his ability at a higher level.

Liverpool have long been in the market for a new defensive midfielder to help out Ryan Gravenberch, and Wharton appears a perfect fit.

Liverpool aim to win Adam Wharton chase

It emerged in January that Liverpool opened ‘initial talks’ with the England star’s camp back in November, in an attempt to tee up a future move.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on January 26 that Liverpool are expected to make an ‘aggressive’ push to bring Wharton to Anfield.

However, there will be fierce competition for the 21-year-old maestro, most notably from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

There were recently suggestions Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Wharton. But journalist Ben Jacobs has cooled such speculation, stating that Morgan Rogers could actually be a more likely target.

