Dominic Solanke breaks silence on Tottenham return amid exit talk, as Frank faces Arsenal injury crisis

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has broken his silence on his expected return to action amid rumours that he could be sold, while Thomas Frank is facing a full-blown injury crisis ahead of Sunday’s clash with north London rivals Arsenal.

Solanke has been restricted to just three substitute appearances so far this term, all coming in August, having also endured multiple fitness issues in the last campaign as well as during pre-season.

The striker suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury, which was originally described as “nothing big” by Thomas Frank back in September, but Solanke then underwent surgery and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines ever since.

Frank was asked at the beginning of November whether fans could expect to see Solanke back on the pitch before the end of the year, to which he replied: “I do hope so.”

Solanke, however, has now delivered a rather vague update on when he could return, amid speculation that Tottenham have grown frustrated with his injury woes and are looking to sell – rumours that have been ruled out by TEAMtalk sources.

Speaking to The Athletic, Solanke said: “It’s been very difficult. At first, I didn’t think I would be out for too long but we didn’t really understand the extent of the injury. I was trying to get back as quickly as I could but it didn’t happen, so I had to have surgery.

“Since then, I have been working to get back.

“I’m not putting a timeline on it because I’ve been telling everyone ‘I’m going to be back soon’ for the last few months. I’m taking it day by day but hopefully I won’t be much longer.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League top-four debate: Can Arsenal go the distance, remarkable Liverpool recovery?

Solanke talks up Frank as Tottenham injury crisis piles up

As for Solanke thinks of his new boss Thomas Frank, the former Bournemouth man added: “I haven’t had the chance to work with [Frank] too much but he is a great man manager. All the players are loving having him around.

“He speaks with us all and has meetings every day. Even with the coaching staff he has brought in, everyone gets on so well. It’s a great environment.

“We have had a good start to the season. When a few of us come back (from injury) and strengthen the squad, hopefully we can do some big things.”

Solanke appears to be a bit optimistic over the return of some Tottenham stars, in what is a growing injury list for Frank.

The striker will again be absent this weekend as Spurs put their impressive away form to the test against Premier League-leading Gunners.

Indeed, Solanke could be one of as many as 12 possible absentees for Tottenham ahead of their toughest test of the season so far.

Hopes are relatively high that Mohammed Kudus and skipper Cristian Romero should be fit to return for the trip to Emirates Stadium. However, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Randal Kolo Muani and Archie Gray have joined longer-term absentees Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison on the sidelines.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham news: Double signing update; Semenyo concern

First up, a report has shed light on Tottenham’s January transfer plans and the most eye-catching developments concern their chase of a ‘world class’ goalkeeper and a tantalising update on Dusan Vlahovic.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the advantage that Liverpool have over Tottenham in their quest to bring Antoine Semenyo to Anfield, with the transfer guru and TEAMtalk sources also noting if Manchester United are planning to raid Bournemouth for the forward.

And finally, Ivan Toney has told close associates he is ready to take a pay cut to force a move back to the Premier League in January, and TEAMtalk understands Spurs lead the race, but a Premier League rival also hold ‘serious’ interest in the forward.