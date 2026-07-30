A European giant is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to sign a Tottenham left-back after a rival also lodged a bid, and with Roberto De Zerbi having confirmed that he has asked Djed Spence to STAY amid speculation the England full-back is up for sale.

Spurs have seen a lot of defensive moves this summer. So far, there have been three in: Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke, and two exits so far, with Radu Dragusin and Luka Vuskovic exiting.

TEAMtalk is aware Inter Milan are advancing on Cristian Romero, while reports elsewhere suggest there’s another Tottenham defender nearing his exit.

GE Globo reports Porto are en route to the signing of left-back Souza. They have already agreed terms with the 20-year-old and are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Tottenham.

Fellow Portuguese giants Benfica are said to have made an offer of €20million (£17.1m) for Souza, but it’s Porto who look best placed, having followed him since his youth days.

The left-back has only played four senior games for Spurs, joining in January of 2026, and he’s said to be looking for a club that can give him regular opportunities, as he’s eyeing a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad of 2030.

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De Zerbi wants Spence to stay

Another Tottenham full-back potentially on the way out this summer is Spence. The England international, capable of playing both left and right, was made available by Spurs earlier in the window.

That’s led to interest from Inter, Liverpool and Everton.

But after impressing for England at the World Cup, new boss De Zerbi appears to have changed his tune on that exit.

He has told media: “I repeat what I said to Djed, and to Lucas [Bergvall].

“I would like you to stay if you want to stay. If you don’t want to stay, if you want to leave, then you have to leave.”

TEAMtalk is aware Spence has been open to exiting, with the move to Inter of particular interest to him, but sources also stated he had been told he was not going to be part of De Zerbi’s plans.

Something has changed since then, presumably his performances for England the catalyst, and that could well see Spence look to remain.

Tottenham would therefore be keeping a good player and ensuring their left-back stocks don’t drop too drastically if Souza is going to leave – though he was of course rarely seen after his signing earlier this year.