Micky van de Ven shuts down the ‘biggest’ Tottenham ‘nonsense’ – ‘It’s not true’…

At least seven top players could leave Tottenham if they are relegated

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven has reacted to claims that the club’s players do not care about the team’s current plight, as rumours persist over the Dutchman’s future in north London.

The north London outfit are a point above the Premier League drop zone in 16th with eight matches of the season left to play after a disastrous campaign, at least domestically.

Thomas Frank has come and gone and been replaced by interim coach Igor Tudor, who avoided his fifth successive loss since taking charge in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

While plenty continues to be written and said about Frank’s tenure and how Tudor was ‘never right’ for the role due to his lack of Premier League experience, there have also been questions asked about whether Tottenham‘s squad are already thinking about their own futures beyond the current season.

But Van de Ven, who continues to be heavily linked with the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Real Madrid despite struggles with his own form, gave a passionate defence of their commitment to the Spurs cause on the eve of the second leg of Tottenham’s Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

“It’s the biggest nonsense,” the Netherlands international told reporters.

“Trust me – those involved on the pitch, the staff and the players – they care so much about the situation we are in right now.

“We just want to turn things around and that’s the main focus for everyone. If reports say guys don’t care anymore it’s just frustrating for our guys.”

Van de Ven also said suggestions that Tottenham players are not bothered by their predicament “brings so much more trouble” because it ends up with supporters actually “starting to believe” them.

“The other day when we read something about one guy that said to everyone that he’s probably going to leave and doesn’t care about the situation they’re in,” added the 24-year-old.

“People are just making things up. The only thing I can say about it is it’s not true.”

As for team news ahead of the clash with Atletico, Joao Palhinha will still be sidelined with concussion, but Van de Ven and Cristian Romero are available and Destiny Udogie and Lucas Bergvall are expected to be back on the bench after recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

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More Tottenham news: Tudor sack mistake; Roma swap deal eyed

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has explained why Tottenham Hotspur should stick with interim boss Igor Tudor, while key target Roberto De Zerbi has snubbed the opportunity to take over and save the club from relegation, we can reveal.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are lining up a summer move for a top Roma talent, for whom they’ve already submitted an offer of €20million (£17.3m / $23m), per reports, and a potential SWAP deal could be on the cards.

Finally, the prospects of Cristian Romero leaving Tottenham this summer, regardless of what division the club find themselves in, is growing by the day, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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