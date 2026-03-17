Manchester United will be on alert after learning that Nottingham Forest have reportedly found a potential replacement for Murillo.

Central midfield is known to be the priority for Man Utd this summer, but they do also need to strengthen numerous other positions. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new centre-back, left-back and left winger, while a striker and right-back may also come into view.

It emerged on Thursday that central defence is becoming an increasingly important area for United to bolster amid concerns over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt.

That report named Forest star Murillo as a standout target for United amid their search for defensive reinforcements, and there has now been an update on the situation.

Sports Boom claim that Forest are preparing for life after the Brazilian and are keen on landing Lloyd Kelly as their new left-sided centre-half.

Kelly joined Juventus permanently last summer, following an initial loan spell, but he could leave Turin this summer if manager Luciano Spalletti decides to overhaul the squad.

It has been a disappointing season for the Bianconeri as they sit in fifth place, 15 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Forest are aiming to capitalise on the situation. They like the fact Kelly already has Premier League experience – having previously represented Bournemouth and Newcastle United – while he has also played for Juve in the Champions League.

The report does not mention how much Forest would need to offer to land the Englishman. But they would definitely have enough to convince Juve on a deal if they sell Murillo and Elliot Anderson this summer.

We revealed on February 4 how Man Utd would love to sign both Forest stars.

However, Murillo now looks the more likely capture for United, as central midfielder Anderson is getting closer to joining rivals Manchester City.

It was claimed on February 28 that United are ‘locked in talks’ for Murillo.

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Murillo, Anderson both on the move

Valuations of the 23-year-old vary from £50m all the way up to £70m. What is clear is that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will demand a big fee before letting the ball-playing defender leave.

We confirmed on February 26 that United will face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea to sign Murillo.

His classy displays at the City Ground have, understandably, made him a target for most of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’.

In terms of who might replace Anderson at Forest, our sources disclosed in December that former Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is an option. He has shone since testing himself out in France with Lyon.

Man Utd news: Greenwood latest; midfield battle ON

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood is being lined up for a major transfer to a European giant, and it could benefit United.

The Red Devils and Liverpool are both stepping up their interest in a highly rated Premier League midfielder.

United look set to accept a cash-plus-player bid from Barcelona for Marcus Rashford, it has been claimed.

Plus, United are ready to ignore Roy Keane’s demands and place their faith in Michael Carrick as their next permanent manager.