Liverpool have been urged to banish any regrets over their ultimate failure to sign Marc Guehi and to move for an elite Premier League star who would arguably be an upgrade instead.

Crystal Palace and England centre-back Guehi is currently finalising a bargain £20million switch to Manchester City, a matter of months after the Reds agreed a £35m deal for the player at the end of the summer window, only for the Eagles to pull the plug on the transfer at the last minute.

The ultimate failure to sign Guehi, especially when Liverpool‘s defence has been so porous for much of the season so far, has seen unhappy fans rip into owners FSG.

However, the fact that Ibrahima Konate’s future on Merseyside beyond this summer remains in doubt, means Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is still on the hunt for at least one new central defender come the end of the campaign.

One player who continues to be heavily linked with a move to Anfield, despite that fact that it will be an incredibly difficult deal to pull off, is Tottenham star Micky van de Ven.

Despite that scenario, talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy believes Van de Ven, who joined Spurs in a £43m deal from Wolfsburg in 2023, would be the perfect addition to Arne Slot’s leaky backline.

“Here’s the thing, if I’m Liverpool I’m going after Van de Ven,” Cundy told talkSPORT after Liverpool’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

“That’s what I would do, I would absolutely go all out. They lost out on Guehi, Van de Ven is the next big thing at centre-half.

“He’s perfect for Liverpool if they want to play a high line. I’m going straight after him.”

Van de Ven’s ‘dream destination’

A recent report on an X account, who claim to have a team of five elite reporters, claimed that the Netherlands international is actually ready to ‘blow up the transfer market’ this summer and push for a move to Merseyside.

The report states the 24-year-old views Liverpool as his ‘dream destination’, although it’s unclear as to whether part of that pull is to work under fellow Dutchman Arne Slot, whose current position at Anfield is under scrutiny.

For their part, Tottenham are desperately trying to tie the player down to a bumper new contract, although the growing disconnect between the players and fans in north London is starting to throw up countless rumours of players wanting out of the poisonous atmosphere that currently surrounds the club.

Liverpool would likely have to smash the £100m barrier to get Van de Ven on board, thoughm withe the player’s contract running until 2029.

More Liverpool news: Real signing boost; trouble for Trent

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring a Real Madrid superstar to Anfield in 2026, with multiple reports in the Spanish media noting how he broke down in tears after being booed by the Estadio Bernabeu faithful.

Elsewhere, talk of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid just months after joining from Liverpool has reared its head again, with a source claiming that the former Anfield star is not happy at Estadio Bernabeu.

Finally, while sources can confirm Liverpool were never back in for Marc Guehi and had no intention of launching a January 2026 move, reports claim the Reds have already identified two top-class alternatives ahead of the summer – and TEAMtalk sources understand that one of those, in Alessandro Bastoni, is very much open to a transfer this year.