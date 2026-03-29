Sean Dyche to Tottenham hits TWO stumbling blocks as deadline set for new manager deal

Tottenham Hotspur are intensifying their pursuit of a new head coach following the decision to part ways with Igor Tudor, though a move for Sean Dyche will not be straightforward.

Tottenham confirmed Tudor’s departure earlier on Sunday, with the decision agreed earlier this week, as previously revealed by TEAMtalk.

Sources confirmed on Monday that Tudor would leave by mutual consent, and Tottenham have now formalised that exit. We understand the Croatian has walked away without receiving a pay-off.

Tudor’s tenure lasted just 44 days, during which he failed to register a win in five Premier League matches. Tottenham currently sit 17th in the table – just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

With his departure already anticipated internally, the club have spent much of the past week working on potential replacements.

We can confirm that significant efforts were made to convince Roberto De Zerbi to take charge but, as reported on Friday, he has made it clear he will not consider the role until the summer.

In the meantime, Tudor’s assistant, Bruno Saltor, will oversee training as Spurs continue their search.

However, members of Tudor’s backroom staff – including goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic and physical coach Riccardo Ragnacci – have also departed the club.

We understand that Dyche remains under consideration, but complications surrounding his compensation package with Nottingham Forest are currently proving a stumbling block.

Former Monaco boss Adi Hutter is another active candidate, with sources indicating Spurs are confident of appointing a new head coach within the coming days.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey, who first revealed Tudor’s impending exit earlier this week, has provided further insight into the situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I am told once they decided to part company with Tudor, which as we revealed was a decision they made nearly a week ago, they spent almost all week working on De Zerbi, but he has made it clear he would not consider it until the summer,” Bailey said.

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Tottenham in Sean Dyche, Roberto De Zerbi conundrum

“Dyche was someone we confirmed was a contender and still is, but that is not easy – there are issues with his pay-off from Forest if he took the job, and he would ideally want a contract until next year.

“They are still looking at options and working hard. Ideally they did not want to announce Tudor leaving without having his replacement in place but that has not been possible due their failed pursuit of De Zerbi. But they knew Tudor would not be coming back to work on Monday so had to.

“I am told they believe someone will be in by Tuesday at the latest, but they do have some flexibility given they don’t play Sunderland until April 12.”

The fact Dyche wants a contract running into 2027 is a clear issue for Spurs as they have made De Zerbi a top target to join ready for next season.

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