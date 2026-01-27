Tottenham Hotspur will have to move on from Omar Marmoush for the time being, with a report claiming that Manchester City have decided not to sell him, but a potential deal with Spurs in the summer of 2026 is still possible.

On December 21, 2025, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Tottenham are exploring a deal for Man City winger Marmoush. With Pep Guardiola’s side signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, Spurs spied an opening to add the Egypt international forward to Thomas Frank’s side.

Aston Villa have since joined the race for Marmoush, who has been able to make only three starts in the Premier League and just one start in the Champions League for Man City so far this season.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on January 3, 2026, that Tottenham had made ‘enquiries’ about Marmoush.

Despite signing Semenyo, Man City manager Guardiola was always reluctant to part company with Marmoush, who has been at the Etihad Stadium since January 2025 when he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59million (€67.7m, $79.5m).

Football Insider has brought an update on the winger’s situation, claiming that Man City have decided to let him leave in the middle of the season.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed in the report that Man City have made ‘a final decision’ that they will not sanction an exit for Marmoush.

The report has credited Unai Emery’s Villa and Thomas Frank’s Spurs with interest in the winger, but it appears that any deal will not happen now, with Man City aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

This means that Spurs manager Frank will now have to look elsewhere for a winger.

Fenerbahce bid for Omar Marmoush also set to fail

Fenerbahce’s reported interest in Marmoush also looks destined to fail, based on O’Rourke’s report.

According to Fanatik, the Turkish giants are ready to make an offer of €30million (£26m, $36m) for the 26-year-old.

The Turkish news outlet has noted interest from Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Aston Villa, too.

However, it is hard to see Man City sell the forward at a loss.

Sources, though, have told us that an exit for Marmoush could be possible at the end of the season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that there is a chance that Marmoush could part ways with Man City in the summer of 2026, especially if he fails to get regular playing time in the coming months.

