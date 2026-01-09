Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Tottenham signing Omar Marmoush from Man City

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an emphatic update on the chances of Tottenham signing Omar Marmoush in the wake of Manchester City landing Antoine Semenyo.

Man City signed Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m, rising to £64m through add-ons. The winger is equally adept at operating on either flank and the hope is his arrival will lighten the goalscoring burden on Erling Haaland.

Semenyo’s signing has also re-ignited speculation one of Man City’s attacking corps could be sacrificed in the same window.

Oscar Bobb has been mentioned, as has Omar Marmoush. Indeed, transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed back on December 21 that Tottenham were exploring a move for the Egypt international who is currently at AFCON.

Fellow reporter Dean Jones subsequently backed up Fletcher’s claims, with Tottenham desperate to sign a potent new attacker in a campaign in which they’ve looked painfully blunt in the final third.

However, Jones was later informed that City’s intention was to retain Marmoush even if they landed Semenyo, which they since have.

And per the latest from transfer guru Romano, not only do City not want to sell, but Marmoush doesn’t want to leave this month either, even after Semenyo’s arrival.

“Man City signed Antoine Semenyo, and so adding one more player to their roster,” began Romano on his YouTube channel.

“But my understanding is that this doesn’t mean Omar Marmoush has to leave Man City in the January transfer window.

“First of all he’s focused on AFCON, so there’s nothing moving. But also I’m told that even after AFCON Marmoush is not desperate to leave Man City.

“He wants to compete for his place and spend the next six months at the club trying to show his best level possible and to help Man City.”

Romano concluded by stating Marmoush’s situation could change come the summer if he’s continued to feature sparingly over the next six months.

But for now at least, neither Marmoush or Man City have any desire to part ways this month and interested suitors must either look elsewhere or revisit the situation at season’s end.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Tottenham & Man City news – ‘Discreet enquiries’ / Marc Guehi

In other news, Tottenham are looking to make statement signings in a bid to get back among the contending teams for European football in 2026, and our sources can reveal that ‘discreet enquiries’ have been made for what would be an incredible addition to Thomas Frank’s squad.

Elsewhere, Man City will look to adopt another smart approach in the transfer market if they are to convince Marc Guehi to join the club this month, though competition from Liverpool, Arsenal and other top sides remains strong.