Changes behind the scenes at Tottenham, as Fabio Paratici prepares to leave

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the appointment of Carlos Raphael Moersen as director of football operations and Dan Lewindon as performance director, as they prepare to bid farewell to Fabio Paratici in a behind-the-scenes re-structuring.

Sporting director Paratici is poised to leave his role at the end of the January transfer window, just a few months after his return, following the news that he has accepted a similar position back in his homeland with Fiorentina.

The role for Moersen is a newly created one which Tottenham say is part of their “approach to build a modern, high-performance football structure which they believe will drive long-term success”.

Indeed, Paratici‘s fellow sporting director, Johan Lange, told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Rafi to the club in the newly created role of Director of Football Operations. He was the outstanding candidate from a highly competitive process and brings a wealth of experience in this critical area of our football operation.

“His appointment is an important step as we continue to strengthen our football structure and support long-term success.”

Moersen joins from City Football Group, where he spent more than a decade in senior roles at City, New York City FC and DC United.

The appointment of the former City man comes in tandem with that of Dan Lewindon as performance director, who will join the club in February. He will lead football administration, player care, and training ground operations, and join the club’s executive leadership team.

Increased investment in Tottenham’s academy is also expected as the club take on a rebuild that will hopefully benefit Thomas Frank going forward, along with any managers that follow.

Paratici work not done yet

As for Paratici, his work continues until the end of the month, with Spurs still looking to add new recruits to Frank’s struggling squad.

Beset by injuries, once again, the north London outfit announced the signing of Conor Gallagher on Wednesday and are also closing in on 19-year-old Santos left-back Souza.

However, the club also remain on the hunt for another left-sided centre-back, a left winger and a striker, while the addition of another midfielder can also not be ruled out.

As for Gallagher, the former Chelsea skipper is expected to make his debut in Saturday’s home clash with London rivals West Ham, a game which is arguably a must-win for Frank if he is to remain in a job in north London.

