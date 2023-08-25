Tottenham and Fulham have held discussions over a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Eric Dier that would benefit all involved, per reports.

Dier, 29, has been overlooked for inclusion in both of Ange Postecoglou’s first two matchday squads this season. The switch of formation from a back five to a back four has removed one centre-back from the starting eleven. Dier’s situation has been further complicated by the arrival of Micky van de Ven.

The Dutchman has been chosen to partner World Cup winner Cristian Romero thus far. Davinson Sanchez has been named on the bench ahead of Dier, while Ben Davies was also trialled at centre-half in pre-season.

What’s more, with Tottenham still on the hunt for another high profile addition at centre-half, Dier does not appear to have a future in north London.

Among those Tottenham have sized up is Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo. Now, according to Sky Sports, a cash-plus-player swap deal involving Dier and Adarabioyo has been explored.

Fulham have enquired into the move that would see Spurs land Adarabioyo as well as receive a small fee on top.

One complication stems from French side Monaco showing strong interest in Adarabioyo.

What’s more, CBS Sports reporter, Ben Jacobs, claimed joining Monaco is the centre-back’s preferred outcome.

However, Monaco are yet to stump up a suitable offer and the option of joining Spurs is now under deliberation.

“With Tosin, my understanding was that he preferred to sign for Monaco,” said Jacobs (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“But from Fulham’s point of view, they were perhaps interested in some sort of deal that might involve Eric Dier going the other way.

“So we wait and see if the player changes his mind.”

Dier urged to leave Tottenham for his own good

Regarding Dier and his lack of a future at Spurs, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards insisted the defender “needs to go”

“He needs to go,” Edwards said while appearing on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. “He needs to play football.

“He’s in exactly the same [situation] as Harry Maguire. He needs to go and play football and at his age he doesn’t want to be just sitting there. He’s been left out of the first two squads.”

Edwards concluded by declaring: “I think he needs to go.”

If Dier and Adarabioyo were to trade places, the switch would appear to be a win-win for all involved.

Tottenham would be offloading an unwanted player and replacing him with a younger star who is better suited to Postecoglou’s style.

Fulham, meanwhile, would land a proven England international to replace Adarabioyo who has entered the final year of his contract.

