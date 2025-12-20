This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank goes into Saturday’s clash against Liverpool in desperate need of a morale-boosting win after an in-the-know journalist questioned his credentials to take the club forward and amid growing talk he faces the sack, though the Dane is adamant his players remain fully behind him.

The Europa League winners showed how brutal they can be when they decided to axe Ange Postecoglou, who despite leading the club to their first major trophy in 17 years, pulled the plug on his reign after a dismal 16th-place finish in the Premier League. And while Spurs have shown some early promise under his successor Frank, he himself is facing serious heat in the wake of a dismal run of form.

Going into Saturday’s clash against the reigning champions, Tottenham find themselves 11th in the table and six points adrift of a coveted top-four place where they hope to be.

Furthermore, a run of just one win in their last seven Premier League games has seen talk of the sack for Frank rise and he is now one of the favourites to become the next top-flight boss to lose his job.

Defeat to Liverpool on Saturday would mean represent a fifth loss in their last eight games – little wonder he is feeling the heat.

According to Tottenham Hotspur expert Paul O’Keefe, there are serious doubts at the club if Frank is the right man to take the club forward.

“I don’t believe any Spurs fan is particularly happy with the season so far,” O’Keefe told ThisisAnfield.

“The performances have largely been disappointing and lacklustre, so it has been a slog for the fans.”

Asked if Frank is the right man to take the club forward, he added: “Thomas Frank is clearly a pragmatic manager, with systems that rely on efficiency and consistency.

“Spurs are a vortex of chaos, so good luck with that!

“Overall, it’s too early to tell if he is the man to take them forward.”

Hackers are always watching you scroll, tracking your location, and sneaking glances at your messages. With Surfshark VPN, you can finally give them the silent treatment. Surfshark Starter hides encrypts your data, blocks ads, and even offers an alternative ID for anonymous browsing.

Thomas Frank cools sack talk and insists he still has players’ backing

Like any well-run club, Spurs are already keeping potential replacements in mind should the club suffer a further decline in fortunes.

And while any dreams of appointing Jurgen Klopp have been ruled out, despite Lord Alan Sugar’s wishes, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher insists the club are keeping their opens open despite sources close to the club insisting Frank retains the board’s backing – for now.

“He still has time,” one insider confided. “The hierarchy believes in his process, but a few more stumbles, and contingency plans will accelerate.”

However, a continued downturn in results could see Spurs move for Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, with the Austrian supremo out of contract at Selhurst Park at the season’s end.

It is also worth noting, however, that The Athletic have this week also declared that discussions held amongst Tottenham’s key decision-makers have yielded one conclusion – the club must stick by Frank.

The report read: ‘Thomas Frank has been given the backing of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy following discussions at the top of the club.’

The Dane himself, who currently presides over a 40% win percentage record at the club, is adamant he still has his players’ support.

“No, I think it has been a good buy-in,” Frank told a press conference when asked if his players are behind him.

“You could say that from the beginning of the season we started quite well without being sensational.

“I thought we were very good in some games and good in other games. Like in every season, you have some setbacks and spells where it is maybe not going the right way, but I don’t see anything that they’re not with me or going in the same direction.”

Asked about the support from the board, he continued: “I feel supported. I’ve done that the whole time.

“This is not a quick fix. This will take time. That’s not to say that we’re not going to do everything we can to beat Liverpool.

“I’m very comfortable and confident that I will, how can I say, fix it, but just to make sure it’s not me. When this club comes out on top, there will be a lot of good people working together, aligned at the same time through the years.

“I just know one thing I’m pretty good at – I’m good at analysing things. I know what good looks like and I know where we should get [to], and… I’m 1,000% sure we haven’t seen any club be successful unless they had key people in the right positions for a long time.

“And I’ll back myself to be one of those key people to be in that position.”

Latest Tottenham news: Semenyo makes his choice; Monaco sensation wanted

Meanwhile, Spurs are joined by Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in pursuing Antoine Semenyo.

Now we can reveal two of those suitors are NOT expected to factor into the final reckoning, along with which club have taken the lead for the electric Bournemouth forward.

Whether Spurs land him or not, the club’s joint sporting directors, Fabio Paratici and Johan Lange, are working hard to sign a left-sided attacking star and have also placed a magical Monaco frontman on their list of options should they miss out on the Bournemouth man.

On the subject of Semenyo, sources have confirmed to us that the Ghanaian winger will be leaving the Vitality Stadium in January and, with the Cherries board planning accordingly, we can reveal Bournemouth have a £47.5m Spurs forward as their favoured option to replace him.

Get the ultimate value VPN bundle with Surfshark. Enjoy unlimited device connections, ad blocker, identity and anti-virus protection, data leak reports, and more!