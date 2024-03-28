Tottenham told La Liga rising star is a ‘better fit’ for the club than Barcelona target

Tottenham are still keen on a move for Barcelona’s Raphinha, but the club has been told that an alternative La Liga winger is a more realistic target.

With Son Heung-min predominately playing a more central role these days, the club currently have the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson to rely upon in the wide areas.

Tottenham will likely have Europe to contend with next season and so the club is keen to bolster their options in the winger department.

In recent weeks a number of wingers have been linked with the club. Along with Raphinha, Sporting star Marcus Edwards is also a player of interest.

Raphinha seems to be a top target for Spurs at this point, although agreeing a deal for the Barcelona star could prove tricky. Along with Tottenham, the likes of Man Utd and Al-Hilal have been linked with the 27-year-old.

With Tottenham facing some fierce competition for the Barcelona star, transfer journalist Dean Jones thinks that Nico Williams is a more realistic target for the north London club.

“I’m not very expectant over Raphinha, even though Tottenham are interested in him. They have a few like him on their list but I get the feeling he is on it more in hope than expectation,” Jones told Give Me Sport.

“This is a serious talent. I know he has not set the world alight at Barcelona but he has been desperate to make that move work out and he’s still in the starting XI for Brazil so this is a player who retains high value in the market and Barca would deal with that accordingly if interested parties make contact.

“I have a feeling that if Spurs sign a player from La Liga it might be more likely they try for Nico Williams. He’s on the list too and actually might be a better fit at a better price.”

Tottenham face competition for Williams

While Williams is regarded as a more realistic target for Tottenham, the club still face plenty of competition for the Athletic Club star.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Williams is a priority target for Chelsea in the summer. The 21-year-old has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Liverpool.

As of writing, Barcelona seem to be in the driving seat to land Williams’ signature as the club has reportedly been in consistent ‘contact’ with the winger regarding a move.

His current deal at Athletic Club runs until 2027, although the deal does contain a £43m release clause. Given his age and pedigree, a transfer fee of just over £40m seems fair.

Williams himself seems to be open to a move to Barcelona, although a switch the Premier League cannot be ruled out. Tottenham will no doubt continue to monitor his situation over the coming months.

