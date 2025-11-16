Leeds United can be discounted from the race to sign Ivan Toney in January for three major reasons, sources have explained, while the prospects of the England striker returning to the Premier League amid links to four other sides, including Tottenham and Everton, can also be revealed.

The England striker took the surprise decision to leave the Premier League in summer 2024 to join Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro-League in a £33.5m deal. Earning a staggering £400,000 a week after tax, Toney‘s move to the Middle East has seen him become one of the best-paid English sportsmen of all time.

While Toney has made a success of his time in Saudi Arabia, scoring 41 times in 59 appearances so far, the move has come at the expense of his career with England.

Prior to the move, the 29-year-old was a regular in the squad, but since exiting the Premier League, he’s earned just one cap – that coming in the ill-fated 3-1 defeat to Senegal at the City Ground in June.

But with a World Cup on the horizon and with the player seemingly eager to make the cut for Thomas Tuchel’s squad next summer, it’s been suggested that a return to the Premier League could be on the agenda for the former Brentford man.

Of the clubs interested, both Tottenham and Everton have been credited with the strongest interest, while Manchester United, West Ham and Leeds have all also been linked.

However, while we can confirm Leeds United are in the market for a new striker in January and want to furnish Daniel Farke with a new No.9 and a more clinical edge in front of goal, they won’t be moving for Toney for three reasons, namely around the costs of a deal involved.

And while there is a belief that a deal could be done in the region of £25m, Leeds would need to sell before they can buy before sanctioning such a hefty deal, while the player’s very sizeable wage demands also make this one a non-starter for the Whites.

Furthermore, while Toney is open to leaving the SPL for a return to England, it’s not believed a move to Elland Road would be something he would consider…

Tottenham cannot be discounted from Ivan Toney race

Despite Leeds being likely to look elsewhere, that does not mean a return to the Premier League has been ruled out entirely by Toney’s camp.

And to that end, sources have confirmed that the seven-times capped England star is one of four top striker targets being considered by Tottenham ahead of the January window as Spurs bosses look to address a very obvious weakness in Thomas Frank’s ranks.

And with the club exploring four options outside of the Premier League, sources have this week revealed that Toney is one of those and being considered alongside Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Samu Aghehowa of FC Porto, while Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is another potential deal being looked at as they bid to add another option on the left side of their attack.

However, with Frank knowing Toney well from their Brentford days, it is not a move that can be ruled out at this moment in time and the Spurs boss has already held direct talks with the frontman.

It is expected, though, that Tottenham would be more likely to sign a wide forward than a central one in January – but that is not yet confirmed, as they will make a firm decision closer to the winter window actually opening for business.

The club have already drawn up a list of options they will work through and are open-minded about how it opens up.

They hope to be boosted by the return of Dominic Solanke soon. Richarlison’s future is still up in the air and Randal Kolo Muani has had a setback after suffering a facial injury.

Leeds eye Celtic star; Spurs tracking Monaco man

Meanwhile, with the 49ers accepting some of the blame at the club’s struggles lies with them, we’ve named that as one of four reasons why Farke can still save his skin from the Elland Road sack.

One of the players that Leeds could look at ahead of the January window is Daizen Maeda, after sources told us he has made it clear he wants to leave Celtic in the January window.

The 28-year-old has a very impressive record north of the border, meaning a deal would not be cheap, according to our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher.

Despite that, Leeds are among those being credited with a potential move for the 119-goal striker, though the Whites appear to trail Everton and Brentford as things stand.

Down at Tottenham, the club have continued to make checks on a quality Monaco attacking midfielder and had an eye on him while on France duty this week, sources have revealed to us.